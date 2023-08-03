The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

0 of 32

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

NFL teams can have as many as 90 players on their training camp rosters, but on August 29, that number will dip to 53. After cutdown day, hundreds of very good football players will be headed to practice squads or left looking for work.



Many of the cuts will involve undrafted players, whose paths to the NFL dream were always going to be difficult. Teams invest little in undrafted rookies, and those players are often the first to go.



Sometimes, however, gems slip through the draft cracks, prove themselves during the offseason and preseason and stick to the active roster. Adam Thielen, Austin Ekeler, Anthony Harris and Justin Tucker are examples of undrafted players who have become legitimate stars.



We'll see a few more undrafted players enter the NFL ranks in 2023, and here, we'll sort through each team's haul of undrafted rookies and select the player who has the best chance to make the 53-man roster.

These are players who could fill a position of need, possess too much upside to ignore or who have already stood out during the offseason. Each has a chance to be playing on Sundays this fall.

