The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training CampAugust 3, 2023
NFL teams can have as many as 90 players on their training camp rosters, but on August 29, that number will dip to 53. After cutdown day, hundreds of very good football players will be headed to practice squads or left looking for work.
Many of the cuts will involve undrafted players, whose paths to the NFL dream were always going to be difficult. Teams invest little in undrafted rookies, and those players are often the first to go.
Sometimes, however, gems slip through the draft cracks, prove themselves during the offseason and preseason and stick to the active roster. Adam Thielen, Austin Ekeler, Anthony Harris and Justin Tucker are examples of undrafted players who have become legitimate stars.
We'll see a few more undrafted players enter the NFL ranks in 2023, and here, we'll sort through each team's haul of undrafted rookies and select the player who has the best chance to make the 53-man roster.
These are players who could fill a position of need, possess too much upside to ignore or who have already stood out during the offseason. Each has a chance to be playing on Sundays this fall.
Arizona Cardinals: Kendell Brooks, DB, Michigan State
The Arizona Cardinals are experiencing a transition under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who appears to be holding his players accountable more than predecessor Kliff Kingsbury.
"It's been a culture shock," offensive tackle D.J. Humphries said, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.
Gannon, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, is also likely to put a lot of emphasis on rebuilding a defense that ranked 31st in points allowed last season. Former Michigan State defensive back Kendell Brooks may carve out a role because of it.
While the Cardinals have a solid safety tandem in Budda Baker and Marco Wilson, Gannon knows the importance of secondary depth and used multiple safeties with the Eagles last season. Brooks, who recorded 100 tackles, three passes defended and 3.5 tackles for loss last season, has the skills to provide depth and serve as a versatile rotational piece.
Also helping Brooks' cause is the fact that Arizona has already given him $80,000 guaranteed, which includes a $10,000 signing bonus. He'll have a strong chance to stick as a special teamer, at a minimum.
Atlanta Falcons: Natrone Brooks, DB, Southern Mississippi
The Atlanta Falcons have garnered plenty of attention this offseason for the impressive skill group they've put around second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. However, Atlanta has also taken steps to improve a defense that ranked 27th overall in 2022.
Additions such as Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Jeff Okudah help give the Falcons a unit that is, on paper, more impressive than last year's.
Vying for a spot behind Okuah, A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and rookie fourth-round pick Clark Phillips III at cornerback is Southern Mississippi product Natrone Brooks.
The Falcons signed Brooks after giving him a rookie minicamp invite, and the former Golden Eagles standout has been spotted making plays in coverage during early training camp.
Any team with playoff aspirations—and Atlanta should be one of them in 2023—should value reliable cornerback depth. Brooks, who tallied 29 tackles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown last season, has the ball skills to provide just that.
Baltimore Ravens: Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland
The Baltimore Ravens are set to unveil a new offense in 2023 that may be a little more pass-heavy than in years past. They hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken early in the offseason and then proceeded to add Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers to the receiver room.
With returning wideouts Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay also in the mix, undrafted receiver Dontay Demus Jr. faces an uphill battle to make the roster. However, his rare combination of size (6'3", 121 lbs) and ball skills could allow him to stick.
"Made better by his long arms, he shows great ball-tracking skills and the ability to effortlessly mold his body to what the situation calls for," Derrik Klassen of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "He does well catching balls outside of his frame, over his head and even on a tight sideline."
Demus, who was the 161st-ranked prospect on the B/R Scouting Department's final big board, can provide a skill set that Baltimore's other perimeter receivers can't. He's well-suited to provide Lamar Jackson with a big, physical target on the scramble drill and in the red zone—not wholly unlike star tight end Mark Andrews.
Buffalo Bills: Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida
While the Buffalo Bills have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, their season will go as quarterback Josh Allen goes. Protecting the 27-year-old quarterback should be priority No. 1 for the Bills in 2023.
This is why Buffalo cannot skimp on offensive line depth. It's also why former Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige has a chance to stick on the 53-man roster.
Gouraige has the size (6'5", 306 lbs, 34-inch arms) to hold his own on an NFL offensive line, and the former teammate of second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence has experience playing both guard and tackle.
Positional versatility is important for backup linemen, but Gouraige's value doesn't end there. He's an experienced three-year starter with a polished skill set, which was on full display at the Senior Bowl.
According to Marcus Mosher of Pro Football Focus, Gouraige received PFF's fourth-highest grade among players at the Senior Bowl. Gouraige is polished enough to provide insurance at both tackle and guard as a rookie.
Carolina Panthers: Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State
Oregon State cornerback Rejzohn Wright impressed Carolina Panthers defensive standout Jaycee Horn long before the two became teammates this spring.
"I watched him on Last Chance U, and I told my roommate at the time, 'Bro, he's going to be in the league. He can play,'" Horn said, per Ian Kayanja of A to Z Sports. "So, when he told me he was coming to Carolina, I was excited and ready for him to get here."
While Wright isn't going to challenge Horn, Donte Jackson or Jeremy Chinn for a starting cornerback spot, he has the physical tools to make the roster as a backup and special teamer.
Wright comes with an archetypal 6'2", 193-pound frame and some splendid game film. He's a physical corner with tremendous instincts who produced 17 passes defended and four interceptions in his final two seasons with the Beavers.
While Wright wasn't drafted, he certainly could have been. Along with former Army pass-rusher Andre Carter II, he is only one of two undrafted free agents who was ranked inside the top 100 prospects by the B/R Scouting Department.
Chicago Bears: D'Anthony Jones, EDGE, Houston
After adding D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan, Nate Davis and rookie tackle Darnell Wright to the offense, the Chicago Bears are expecting a jump from third-year quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields' development is Chicago's top storyline heading into the season, but if the Bears hope to become truly competitive, they'll also need to see growth from a defense that ranked 29th overall and 32nd in points allowed last season.
Undrafted edge-rusher D'Anthony Jones can help with the latter piece of the equation. The former Houston star tallied an impressive eight sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss last season and has impressed in early training camp.
According to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, Jones earned a daily performance award from the coaching staff following a three-sack day on July 28.
While Jones' past and recent performances are noteworthy, his biggest advantage may be Chicago's lack of proven edge-rushers. The Bears added DeMarcus Walker, who had seven sacks in 2022, during free agency. However, he joins a defense that had only 20 sacks in total last season.
Jones should have a wide-open opportunity to join the pass-rushing rotation in the coming weeks.
Cincinnati Bengals: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington
The calf injury that Joe Burrow suffered at the beginning of training camp should serve as a wake-up call for the Cincinnati Bengals. They have one of the league's most talented rosters, but they're still only a quarterback injury away from being an average team.
After watching Burrow take 124 sacks in just 42 regular-season games, the Bengals must make his protection a top priority.
Cincinnati took one positive step by signing Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. However, it lacks stability along the rest of the line and could lose Max Scharping, Cody Ford and Jonah Williams in 2024 free agency.
These are all reasons former Washington interior lineman Jaxson Kirkland could stick with the Bengals as a developmental player and backup. Kirkland was the 218th-ranked prospect on the B/R board and has experience playing both guard and tackle.
Kirkland was originally considered a top tackle prospect in the 2022 draft but decided to return to college after learning he would need ankle surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Don't be surprised to see Cincinnati hang on to Kirkland and make him a long-term piece of the Burrow protection plan.
Cleveland Browns: Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas
The Cleveland Browns continue to search for ways to complement star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. After moving on from Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland signed Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and traded for Za'Darius Smith in the offseason.
Cleveland also drafted Isaiah McGuire and scooped up former Kansas pass-rusher Lonnie Phelps. While the Browns have more pass-rushing depth than they've had in recent years, there's room for Phelps in the rotation.
New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to keep his defensive linemen fresh.
Though Phelps was not selected, he stood out throughout the predraft process. He recorded 15.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over his final two collegiate seasons and was the highest-graded player at the Senior Bowl, according to Pro Football Focus' Marcus Mosher.
Cleveland was eager to add Phelps after the draft, giving him a three-year, $2.7 million contract, which included $225,000 guaranteed.
The fact that Phelps plays a premium position, has a fair amount of guaranteed money on his contract and has special-teams experience gives him an excellent chance of surviving Cleveland's final cuts.
Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State
At first blush, it may seem that the Dallas Cowboys don't have room for an undrafted wide receiver like Jalen Moreno-Cropper. Dallas already had CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert when it traded for Brandin Cooks early in the offseason.
However, Moreno-Cropper brings enough proven production (1,086 yards, 5 TDs) and speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash) to the table to warrant a legitimate opportunity. Thus far, he's made the most of it.
According to Tony Catalina of SB Nation, Moreno-Cropper has been an early standout of training camp.
"There's more than a few people in & around the team that are quietly high on the young WR out of Fresno State," Catalina tweeted July 26.
The depth chart may be settled at the top. However, with good speed, a deep route tree and inside-outside versatility, Moreno-Cropper can find a role as Dallas' fourth or fifth receiver this season.
Denver Broncos: Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan
Central Michigan's Thomas Incoom has been an intriguing pass-rushing prospect since last season.
"Thomas Incoom can play," The Athletic's Dane Brugler tweeted last November. "Urgent in pursuit and can win off the edge in different ways. He'll be on an NFL roster next season."
Incoom, who was the 241st-ranked prospect on the B/R board, didn't get drafted, but he may have landed in the perfect situation with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos should have a solid pass-rushing rotation in Randy Gregory, Baron Browning and Zach Allen, but there isn't a ton of proven depth behind those three.
Browning is the only returning Bronco who recorded at least three sacks in 2022.
While Incoom isn't a finished product, he didn't notch 11.5 sacks in 2022 by accident, either. He's a high-upside prospect worth developing for the long term. He's also skilled enough to earn an early part-time role for a defense that dealt Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline and finished the 2022 season with a middling 26 sacks.
Detroit Lions: Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB
After finishing the 2022 season ranked 30th in passing yards allowed, the Detroit Lions focused on retooling their secondary in the offseason. Additions such as Emmanuel Moseley, Cameron Sutton, Brian Branch and C.J. Gardner-Johnson should make the back end of Detroit's defense much more formidable.
Undrafted UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V may be part of the makeover too. He has adequate size for the position (5'10", 194 lbs) and tremendous speed—with a reported 4.28-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.
Thomas has been putting his physical skills to good use in training camp.
"Thomas has been repping with the second-team defense consistently, and he's been putting up some nasty battles with the likes of Maurice Alexander and Denzel Mims," Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation wrote.
Reisman also reported that Thomas has been seeing time as the No. 1 gunner on special teams.
Given Thomas' combination of physical upside and proven production (15 pass deflections in 2022), it's hard not to envision him carving out a role as a depth corner and core special teamer.
Green Bay Packers: Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE, Florida
Based on his talent, Florida pass-rusher Brenton Cox Jr. should have been drafted. He was the 120th-ranked player on the B/R board and had an impressive 2021 campaign with the Gators, finishing with eight sacks and 14.5 sacks.
"Brenton Cox Jr. is a physically imposing edge defender who can set the edge as a run defender and win with power as a pass-rusher," Matt Holder of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "His strength at the point of attack is impressive and helps him put offensive tackles on their heels."
However, Cox was dismissed from Florida partway through the 2022 season because of a combination of undisclosed reasons and had been dismissed by Georgia following a marijuana-related arrest and clashes with coaches before landing in Gainesville. Those dismissals likely led to his going undrafted.
With the Green Bay Packers, Cox will have an opportunity to establish himself as a pass-rusher and an edge-setter in coordinator Joe Barry's defense.
Cox may not see early playing time, but with Rashan Gary and Justin Hollins set to be 2024 free agents, he could be kept as long-term insurance. The recent release of Jonathan Garvin may have put Cox one step closer to the final 53.
Houston Texans: Ali Gaye, EDGE, LSU
The Houston Texans have their defensive face in third overall pick Will Anderson Jr. He can turn a sneaky good Texans pass-rushing unit (39 sacks in 2022) into a dominant one.
While undrafted LSU product Ali Gaye won't transform the defense the way that Anderson might, he has a great combination of proven production, athletic upside and big-program pedigree.
Gaye was the 186th-ranked prospect on the B/R board and recorded 8.5 tackles for loss, 55 combined tackles and five sacks over his last two seasons with the Tigers. At 6'6" and 263 pounds, he has the size and length to be a disruptor off the edge.
While Gaye, a three-year college player, may need some time to fully develop, he's worth stashing on a Texans roster that isn't expected to compete until 2024 at the earliest. Of course, new head coach DeMeco Ryans utilized a deep pass-rusher rotation with the San Francisco 49ers, and if he does the same in Houston, Gaye could see the field as a rookie.
Indianapolis Colts: Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL, Alabama
The slide of former Alabama Emil Ekiyor Jr. was unexpected. The 135th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, Ekiyor long appeared to be a draftable prospect. However, it seemed that a 2021 knee injury and subsequent combine medicals caused teams to shy away over draft weekend.
"It was just the MRIs, everything at the combine, that raised the red flag," Ekiyor said, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
Ekiyor may have found an ideal landing spot with the Indianapolis Colts, who struggled to find a consistent lineup during the 2022 season. The former Crimson Tide starter figures to provide depth at guard, but he may also be able to play at center—where he spent some time during Senior Bowl week.
After surrendering 60 sacks in 2022 and then using the fourth overall pick on quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts should be very interested in solidifying their line depth this season. Ekiyor can help Indianapolis tackle the challenge.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Kaleb Hayes, CB, BYU
If third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes another step toward the elite ranks, the Jacksonville Jaguars might push deeper into the postseason than they did a year ago.
However, if the Jaguars hope to challenge the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC, they need to improve a defense that ranked 28th in passing yards allowed and 24th in total yards surrendered.
Aside from adding Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell and Erick Hallett II on Day 3 of the draft, Jacksonville didn't do a whole lot to improve its secondary. Jacksonville's lack of proven depth could open the door for undrafted Brigham Young product Kaleb Hayes to make the regular-season roster.
Hayes brings a nice combination of production (26 passes defended in four seasons) and athletic upside. The 5'11", 194-pound corner recorded a 4.31-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical and 17 reps of the 225-pound bench press at his pro day.
If Hayes can continue building on what has been an impressive early camp—he's recorded multiple interceptions during 11-on-11 drills, according to Eugene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union—he'll be hard to keep out of the defensive rotation.
Kansas City Chiefs: Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa
Last season, the Chiefs uncovered a gem in running back Isiah Pacheco, who supplanted 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the starter. He was a pleasant surprise as a 2022 seventh-round draft choice, and figures to be the primary ball-carrier.
However, the Chiefs may also have another unexpected backfield star on their hands.
Undrafted free agent Deneric Prince has had a marvelous offseason, filling multiple roles and proving himself to be a capable dual threat.
"Deneric Prince should be written in ink on the Chiefs' 53. Locked in as the kick returner and does not drop a pass," Pete Sweeney of SB Nation tweeted on July 30.
If Prince, the 151st-ranked prospect on the B/R board, continues to excel in the preseason, he'll be hard to keep off the roster.
Last season at Tulsa, he rushed for 729 yards and 5.8 yards per carry, caught nine passes for 84 yards and found the end zone six times. He has the potential to slot in behind Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon as the No. 3 running back and could earn a critical special teams role.
Las Vegas Raiders: Dalton Wagner, OT, Arkansas
The Las Vegas Raiders are set at left tackle with Kolton Miller, and while Jermaine Eluemunor has had his ups and downs on the right side, Las Vegas doesn't need an immediate replacement.
What the Raiders could use, however, is a reliable backup with enough upside to potentially replace Eluemunor, who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Undrafted Arkansas product Dalton Wagner has the potential to be that long-term piece.
The first thing fans will notice about Wagner is his size. At 6'8" and 320 pounds, he's quite the physically imposing player. However, Wagner brings more than just a big body to the line room.
"Wagner has rare size and length at the tackle position, with much better play strength than we typically see from tackles of his height," NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
While Wagner is on the raw side, his physical potential may be too much for the Raiders to ignore—and Las Vegas already guaranteed $225,000 of his contract. The Raiders may be inclined to keep Wagner on the active roster instead of the practice squad, where he'd be eligible to sign with another team.
Los Angeles Chargers: Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina
The Los Angeles Chargers reached the playoffs last season thanks to Justin Herbert and their offense. With new pieces such as coordinator Kellen Moore and rookie wideout Quentin Johnston in the fold, L.A. may be even better offensively.
The question is whether the Chargers can improve a defense that ranked 21st in points allowed and dead last in yards surrendered per carry last season.
The Chargers did address their front seven by drafting Tuli Tuipulotu, Scott Matlock and Daiyan Henley, but there should be room to include undrafted defensive tackle Jerrod Clark on game days.
While Clark comes from a smaller school in Coastal Carolina, there's nothing small about the 23-year-old. Clark, the 154th-ranked prospect on the B/R board, is a converted tight end who sports a 6'4", 334-pound frame.
With a rare combination of size and athletic ability, Clark was a force for the Chanticleers last season, finishing with 41 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. While he probably won't see the field enough to replicate those numbers as a rookie, he has a chance to stick with a Chargers team that desperately needs a run-down specialist in the middle.
Los Angeles Rams: Tanner Brown, K, Oklahoma State
Every NFL team needs a kicker, and right now, undrafted Oklahoma State product Tanner Brown is the only one on the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams brought in N.C. State's Christopher Dunn, but he was released after Brown outperformed him in minicamp. While the numbers game certainly favors Brown at this point in camp, it's not the only reason he could make the squad.
Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn has been impressed with the rookie this offseason.
"He didn't miss a lot of kicks, I can tell you that," Blackburn said, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. "He hit the ball clean, has a really strong leg."
Brown made 88.6 percent of his collegiate field-goal attempts and made all 78 of his extra-point tries. Unless a high-caliber veteran becomes available or Brown suffers a meltdown during the preseason, the rookie is likely to be kicking for Los Angeles when it opens the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks.
Miami Dolphins: Aubrey Miller II, LB, Jackson State
The Miami Dolphins are going to need reliable play at linebacker to successfully implement the preferred schemes of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. While Fangio's system revolves around varied and often disguised coverages, those coverages are far less effective if an extra defender has to be brought into the box.
Undrafted Jackson State product Aubrey Miller II is well-suited for a rotational role in Fangio's defense. While he's on the smaller side at 6'0" and 229 pounds, he's an aggressive player with the instincts needed to hold his ground in the open field.
"Miller is patient but ready when keying the action and uses his anticipatory skills to help him stay cleaner than most undersized inside 'backers," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He aims to punish as a striker and is a capable open-field tackler when plays head outside the tackle box."
This past season, Miller recorded 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and five forced fumbles. The former Missouri transfer doesn't excel in coverage. However, he could find a fit as a run-stopping specialist and/or carve a role on special teams.
Minnesota Vikings: Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati
The Minnesota Vikings may end up carrying a few undrafted rookies on their 53-player roster this season. Pass-rusher Andre Carter II, the 60th-ranked prospect on the B/R big board, is one of them.
While Carter certainly has a strong chance to make the team, former Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. may have an even better shot. Pace was a highly regarded prospect in his own right (149th on the B/R board) and has spent most of the offseason generating buzz.
According to Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Sports Minnesota, Pace was already working with the second-team defense early in camp. The former Bearcat has also impressed defensive coordinator Brian Flores with his ability to pick up the Vikings' scheme.
"I'm excited to see him moving forward," Flores said, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.
While Pace is a bit undersized at 5'10" and 231 pounds, the 2022 unanimous All-American hasn't allowed that to hinder his production. At Cincinnati last season, he accumulated 136 tackles, two forced fumbles, nine sacks and four passes defended.
Pace is a fast, physical and aggressive defender who fits Flores' philosophy perfectly.
New England Patriots: Malik Cunningham, QB/WR, Louisville
Though the New England Patriots have three other quarterbacks in Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley, it appears that they're determined to find a spot for undrafted Louisville signal-caller Malik Cunningham.
According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, the Patriots are trying out Cunningham as a receiver and have liked the early results.
"The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout," Patra wrote in June.
While it will likely take time for Cunningham to emerge as a reliable pass-catcher in the mold of fellow converted quarterback Julian Edelman, New England hasn't focused solely on that transition. According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Cunningham was still taking snaps under center early in training camp.
The Patriots liked Cunningham enough to include $200,000 in guaranteed money on his contract. If they like his upside as a future skill-position player and/or replacement for McSorley as their third-string quarterback, the 24-year-old will make the regular-season roster.
New Orleans Saints: Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt
This offseason, there's been a palpable buzz around new quarterback Derek Carr and what he can bring to the New Orleans Saints offense in 2023. However, it's important to remember that the Saints are—or at least should be—a defensive team.
New Orleans finished the 2022 season ranked fifth in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed. While the Saints did experience some turnover in free agency, they've done a nice job of reloading.
Undrafted linebacker Anfernee Orji could potentially play a big role in the redesign. The Vanderbilt product projects as a potential coverage specialist in new defensive coordinator Joe Woods' system.
"His background as a defensive back shows up via his instincts in coverage, as he's able to find threats and recognize passing concepts," B/R's Matt Holder wrote. "He's also a good athlete for the position who can click and close in a hurry."
Orji is a twitchy, fast and instinctual linebacker not too dissimilar to Anthony Walker Jr., a centerpiece of Woods' last defense in Cleveland. It's not hard to envision him carving out a rotational role and a spot on special teams.
New York Giants: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia
On one hand, it's hard to find a spot on the New York Giants roster for undrafted West Virginia product Bryce Ford-Wheaton. The Giants added Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and rookie Jalin Hyatt to a receiver room that already had Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson before signing Ford-Wheaton.
On the other hand, it's hard to see how the Giants don't find a way to keep Ford-Wheaton on the 53-player roster.
Ford-Wheaton was the 113th-ranked prospect on the B/R big board. The 6'4", 221-pound pass-catcher ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, and the Giants already gave him $236,000 in guaranteed money on his contract.
"That's a full season salary on the practice squad ($216K) plus a $20K signing bonus," The Athletic's Dan Duggan tweeted in May. "Clearly someone they want to develop."
If the Giants want to develop Ford-Wheaton, they might have to keep him on the regular-season roster instead of the practice squad. The 23-year-old is unpolished, but players with his physical makeup are always coveted in the NFL.
New York Jets: Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Mississippi
Headlined by Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Corey Davis, the New York Jets boast a strong group of receivers. It was deep enough that they were willing to trade away Elijah Moore before the draft.
However, the Jets might have to find a spot for Southern Miss product Jason Brownlee.
With Wilson and Lazard dealing with camp injuries, Brownlee has gotten opportunities and has been making "dazzling" catches "throughout camp," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While the Jets aren't ready to hand the 24-year-old a roster spot just yet, they like his development.
"Really like where he's going," head coach Robert Saleh said, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "He still has a lot to prove, but he's trending in that right direction."
New York is going all-in with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it should be willing to roster the best receivers it can, regardless of how they arrived. The 6'2", 198-pound Brownlee could be one of those receivers.
Philadelphia Eagles: Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson
The Eagles have their starting receiver duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and they added Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency. However, the Eagles' receiver depth is suspect. Brown and Smith are the only returning receivers to reach 400 receiving yards in 2022.
That could open a path for undrafted Clemson product Joseph Ngata to make the final 53-player roster. While Ngata isn't a particularly polished or fast receiver, he brings great size (6'3", 217 lbs) to the position.
Ngata, who was the 294th-ranked prospect on the B/R big board, could give Jalen Hurts another big-bodied perimeter target to go with Brown if he makes the roster. He appears to be getting an early opportunity to do just that.
According to Justin Robertson of The Tiger and Clemson Wire, Ngata was working with the second-team offense early in training camp.
Although injuries limited Ngata in college, he averaged an impressive 14.6 yards per reception and capped his career with a solid 41-catch, 526-yard campaign in 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordan Byrd, WR, San Diego State
Former San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd, who is being converted to receiver, may have a hard time cracking the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive lineup as a rookie. The undrafted free agent had underwhelming production in college, totaling only 1,353 rushing yards and 219 receiving yards in five seasons.
With Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III and special teams ace Gunner Olszewski likely locks to make the roster, there may not be an offensive spot for Byrd. However, the Steelers do need a new primary returner after losing Steven Sims in free agency.
Olszewski can return kicks, and the Steelers will probably want a look at the speedy Austin in the role, but Byrd has a solid chance to stake his claim for the job. He was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection as a return specialist who recorded four return touchdowns over the past three seasons.
The Steelers typically value strong special teams play. If Byrd proves to be their best return option, he'll be on the field in Week 1.
San Francisco 49ers: Joey Fisher, OL, Shepherd
For any team with Super Bowl aspirations, offensive line depth is vital. It should be of particular importance to the San Francisco 49ers, who lost two quarterbacks to injuries in last year's NFC Championship Game.
Shepherd product Joey Fisher didn't receive much hype during the pre-draft process, in part because he was limited by a broken hand that kept him out of the Senior Bowl. After watching Fisher slip through the cracks, San Francisco may have gotten a steal.
Fisher, who played right tackle in college, may move inside as a pro but has the size (6'4", 296 lbs) and strength to do so. During one pre-draft workout, he put up an impressive 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press—which topped this year's combine high of 38 reps.
Before the draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. mocked Fisher in the third round—coincidentally to the 49ers.
Coming from a smaller program, Fisher may not be ready to contribute right away. However, he has the physical tools and the upside to earn a roster spot as a developmental player and backup.
Seattle Seahawks: Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a breakthrough campaign in 2022, leading his team to the postseason and making the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Smith was rewarded with a new three-year, $75 million contract, and he could be in store for an even better follow-up campaign.
With players like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet at his disposal, Smith won't want for targets in 2023.
The Seahawks boast a loaded skill-position group, and they may have another gem in undrafted receiver Matt Landers. A 6'4", 200-pound pass-catcher with 4.37 speed, the Arkansas product has the potential to be a size-speed mismatch similar to Metcalf.
The caveat here is that Landers didn't have a ton of production before his breakout season with the Razorbacks in 2022 (901 yards, eight touchdowns). He spent time with Georgia and Toledo before finishing his college career in Arkansas, and that lack of continuity has left Landers a little rough around the edges.
Still, players with Landers' physical traits are uncommon. He could easily stick as a developmental prospect behind Seattle's starters.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the few NFL teams holding a truly open quarterback competition in training camp. While the battle between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield is the top storyline in Bucs camp, Sean Tucker getting cleared to practice is another important one.
The former Syracuse star was the 130th-ranked player on the B/R big board and was graded as a fourth-round pick. However, the medical check at the scouting combine "unearthed a heart condition about which he was unaware," according to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' website, and he ultimately went undrafted.
Now healthy, Tucker should challenge Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds for early playing time. He might even become a sneaky sleeper in fantasy.
"Sean Tucker is the No. 1 UDFA to know," Kyle Lindemann of RotoBaller tweeted. "Prolific runner. Rushed for 3K-plus yards and 27 TDs at Syracuse. Improved every year as a pass catcher. Could carve himself out a role in the Bucs backfield IMMEDIATELY."
The Bucs will want to support their next quarterback with a strong backfield, and Tucker can be a big part of it. In his final two collegiate seasons, he piled up 3,065 yards from scrimmage and 27 combined touchdowns.
Tennessee Titans: Caleb Murphy, Edge, Ferris State
While the production that Caleb Murphy had at Ferris State must be taken with a grain of small-school salt, it's hard to ignore the 25.5 sacks he recorded in 2022.
After signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, Murphy has a chance to prove that his collegiate stat sheet was not a mirage.
So far, he's done a good job of doing exactly that. His ability to rush the passer has garnered attention early on in training camp, and Murphy has earned praise from his teammates.
"He's a young guy who is willing to learn." fellow pass-rusher Arden Key said of Murphy, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. "He is always asking questions, coming up to me or Harold (Landry). He is a guy who is seeking knowledge. He is doing what coaches ask of him, and he is taking what he learned off the field and putting it to use on the field."
With both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry set to become free agents next spring, the Titans should be focused on building for the future. Murphy is a talented if unpolished player who can be a part of that future.
Washington Commanders: Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State
For the Washington Commanders, all eyes will be on second-year quarterback Sam Howell this season. The 2022 fifth-round pick is getting the first crack at the starting job and will have a chance to establish himself as Washington's long-term solution under center.
The Commanders can support Howell with the strong receiving trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Those three should make up Washington's starting lineup, but fans shouldn't sleep on undrafted receiver Mitchell Tinsley.
The 6'1", 205-pound rookie caught 51 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns last season at Penn State. The year before, Tinsley recorded 87 catches for 1,402 yards and 14 scores at Western Kentucky.
While Tinsley's Penn State career didn't overlap with Dotson's, the rookie has drawn comparisons to Washington's 2022 first-round pick.
"I don't remember Tinsley overtly dropping a ball that he should have caught," All Penn State's Mark Wogenrich told Jeremy Brener of Commander Country. "Like his Penn State predecessor Jahan Dotson, Tinsley converts third downs because his hands seldom let him down."
Tinsley has the potential to become a fourth or fifth option and a dependable possession receiver. For a young quarterback like Howell, that would be a blessing.
Contract information via Spotrac. College statistics from Sports Reference.