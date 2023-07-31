Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Warns NFL Defenses: Dak Prescott Is Looking for Deep Ball Now

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

NFL defenses have officially been warned.

"He's very aggressive," Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said of quarterback Dak Prescott during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). "… And he's looking for the deep ball now. And as you (saw on Saturday), it's up there. So if you're not gonna back up, this is a warning to everybody, if you're not gonna back up, good luck."

Lamb also said the Cowboys offense is "moving much faster, at a different pace" as it adjusts to new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is replacing Kellen Moore.

Prescott was a middling 16th in the league in yards gained per pass completion last season, per Football Reference. He didn't utilize the deep ball as much as many of his peers despite having a game-changing receiver in Lamb.

Perhaps that was one reason he struggled compared to his typical standards and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions.

Opening up the field more with those deep shots should also help Tony Pollard and the rushing attack since safeties will have to hesitate before they creep closer to the line of scrimmage.

As Lamb said, opposing defenses might have to pick their poison now when it comes to matching up with the Cowboys.