NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Eye Jarrett Allen, Isaiah Stewart amid Search for Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly interested in upgrading the center position and have explored trading for Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons, per William Guillory and John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Jonas Valančiūnas has just one more season on his contract, and Guillory noted "his limitations on the defensive end have limited his effectiveness late in games. Those issues will only grow as he creeps deeper into his 30s."

The team's draft capital is also ideal.

"If they can make the money work and get the right fit, New Orleans is in a decent position to pull off a trade like this because it still has all its future first-round picks," Hollinger wrote. "They can hang on to the unprotected [Los Angeles] Lakers and [Milwaukee] Bucks picks in case they cash in a lottery ticket, and make deals involving multiple protected firsts of their own."

Allen would immediately address any defensive concerns in the frontcourt.

The double-double threat is a consistent rim-protector who has averaged better than one block per game every season of his career. He can also help control the boards and has averaged 10.1 rebounds per game during his time in Cleveland.

Stewart might also fit because his ability to extend his game beyond the arc would open up the paint for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to attack and kick out when they face double teams.

The Pistons' big attempted 4.1 three-pointers per game last season and connected on 32.7 percent of them.