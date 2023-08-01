Ranking the NBA's Most Confusing Rosters

2 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Mavericks ostensibly deserve some credit for trying to make things work. Given the possibility of Luka Dončić potentially looking for the exits if this club can't contend sooner than later, Dallas is understandably putting a lot of resources into its win-now attempts.



Still, there's a very real chance this doesn't work—the Mavs went 9-18 once Kyrie Irving debuted last season—and if it doesn't, Dallas will only have itself to blame. After all, the Mavs wouldn't have needed to unload several key components (three-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith chief among them) at the 2023 trade deadline for an All-Star-level point guard had they simply extended Jalen Brunson the season before.



The Mavs could have signed Brunson to a four-year, $55.5 million extension ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, but they didn't offer it, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. By the time Dallas finally extended the offer after the 2022 trade deadline, it was clear the 26-year-old had played his way into a much more lucrative future. (He scored a four-year, $104 million deal the subsequent offseason from the New York Knicks.)



That's why Dallas had to throw caution to the wind with its deadline deal for Irving, despite his consistently inconsistent availability. It also created a shortage of two-way wings and reliable defenders in general. After the deadline, the Mavs had the Association's fourth-worst defense. For all of the offensive firepower possessed by the Dončić-Irving pairing, even that wasn't enough to overcome such defensive generosity.



How are the Mavs planning to fix this moving forward? Adding Grant Williams was a start, but he's not a one-all fix for this defense. Can Josh Green summon enough offense to warrant a nightly allotment of 30-plus minutes? Is rookie Dereck Lively II a source of realistic hope for paint protection? Can Dončić and Irving score at such an efficient rate that Dallas can start winning in spite of a leaky defense?



The Mavs have a lot more questions than you'd like for a team that has a generational talent on the roster and also made an all-in trade within the past six months. You can sort of see what they're trying to do—which is why they don't rank any higher—but it's a lot trickier to actually believe this will work.

