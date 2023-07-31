NFL Rumors: Shelby Harris to Visit Browns as FA DT Eyes Contract amid Broncos Buzz

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris will meet with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Harris had 44 tackles and two sacks in 15 games with the Seattle Seahawks last season. Before that, he spent five years with the Denver Broncos, and he visited with the team last week as he ponders his options in free agency.

The Browns have already addressed the interior of their defensive line.

Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a three-year, $57 million contract, which was the second-biggest deal handed out to a defensive tackle in free agency. Then the team turned around and selected Baylor's Siaki Ika in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Harris would nonetheless probably give the Browns a short-term upgrade over Jordan Elliott, who had 36 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss in 17 starts in 2022.

According to Football Outsiders, Cleveland ranked 28th in adjusted line yards and were 27th in stuffed rate. It had one of the worst run defenses in the league.

The unit should be better thanks to the arrivals of Tomlinson and Ika. Harris would further strengthen that area of the field and help the Browns potentially achieve what are big expectations for the season ahead.

If the pursuit of Harris falls short, then the defensive line is still better now than it was when the previous campaign concluded.