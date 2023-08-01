2023 MLB Trade Deadline Live Big Board For Top 25 Trade Candidates

2 of 10

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

25. RHP Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets

Carrasco has allowed 18 hits and 11 earned runs in 4.2 innings over his last two starts, and he now has a 6.40 ERA in 70.1 innings this season. That said, he's not all that far removed from tossing eight shutout innings against a good Arizona Diamondbacks team on July 6, and the Mets will be motivated to move him for whatever they can get.

24. C Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox



In the final season of a four-year, $73 million deal, Grandal is no longer the All-Star player he was when he first joined the South Siders. The 34-year-old has a 92 OPS+ with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 303 plate appearances, and he's the best option for teams looking to add some depth behind the plate. The White Sox will likely need to eat the bulk of the roughly $6.2 million he is still owed this year to find a taker.

23. RHP Jose Cisnero, Detroit Tigers



Cisnero is a capable middle reliever in his final season of arbitration eligibility who can slot into almost any contender's bullpen as a solid low-leverage option. The 34-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 10.0 K/9 with 11 holds in 44 appearances, and he is owed less than $1 million on a $2.29 million salary for the remainder of the season.

22. LHP Brad Hand, Colorado Rockies

A three-time All-Star with 131 career saves, Hand is not the late-inning reliever he was in his prime, but he's still a useful left-hander with postseason experience. The 33-year-old has a 4.63 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in 39 appearances, and he has limited left-handed hitters to a .146 average and .489 OPS with 20 strikeouts in 58 plate appearances.

21. LHP Chasen Shreve, Detroit Tigers

Shreve got off to a rocky start this season with a 7.84 ERA in April, but since then he has a 3.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 with nine holds in 32 appearances. The 33-year-old has also been much better on the road (23 G, 3.48 ERA) than he has at Tiger Stadium (20 G, 6.11 ERA) this year, making the rental reliever a prime candidate to thrive with a change of scenery.