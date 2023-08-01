Final Blockbuster Trade Predictions for 2023 MLB Deadline Day

0 of 5

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is upon us.

Teams have until 6 p.m. ET Tuesday to finalize any deals. With no more August waiver-trade window, this is the last opportunity for contenders to put the finishing touches on their rosters for the stretch run.

A lot of the biggest dominoes have already either fallen or, in the case of Shohei Ohtani and anyone playing for the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, are likely no longer available on the trade block.

That said, there will still be plenty of activity on deadline day, and there could be some added potential for surprises in a market that has unfolded so quickly over the past week.

Ahead, you'll find one final round of predictions for the biggest deals that could still go down on deadline day.

These are not the only trades we are expecting to see on Tuesday, so don't feel slighted if your team doesn't get in on the action here, but these are the biggest moves we're predicting will go down.