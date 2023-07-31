Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Tuesday

0 of 3

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A pair of 4-0 victories catapulted Australia and Japan to the top of their respective groups at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.

Australia captured first place in Group B with an emphatic performance in front of its home crowd against Canada. The result eliminated Canada and allowed Nigeria to get through in second place.

Japan stunned Spain with some brilliant counter-attacking soccer to earn the top position in Group C. Spain, who qualified for the knockout stage after two group games, dropped into second place.

The Japan-Spain result confirmed the first two round-of-16 matchups. Japan will face Group A runner-up Norway, while Spain takes on Group A winner Switzerland.

Australia and Nigeria's next opponents will be determined by Tuesday's results in Group D, where England leads Denmark and China by three points.

The United States women's national team kicks off Tuesday's slate against Portugal. It needs a win or draw to advance out of Group E.