Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Tuesday

Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for TuesdayJuly 31, 2023
A pair of 4-0 victories catapulted Australia and Japan to the top of their respective groups at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.
Australia captured first place in Group B with an emphatic performance in front of its home crowd against Canada. The result eliminated Canada and allowed Nigeria to get through in second place.
Japan stunned Spain with some brilliant counter-attacking soccer to earn the top position in Group C. Spain, who qualified for the knockout stage after two group games, dropped into second place.
The Japan-Spain result confirmed the first two round-of-16 matchups. Japan will face Group A runner-up Norway, while Spain takes on Group A winner Switzerland.
Australia and Nigeria's next opponents will be determined by Tuesday's results in Group D, where England leads Denmark and China by three points.
The United States women's national team kicks off Tuesday's slate against Portugal. It needs a win or draw to advance out of Group E.
Group B
1. Australia - 6 points
2. Nigeria - 5
3. Canada - 4
4. Republic of Ireland - 1
Monday Results
Australia 4, Canada 0
Nigeria 0, Republic of Ireland 0
Australia made sure it would play at least one more match in front of its home fans at the World Cup with its win over Canada.
Hayley Raso produced a pair of tallies in the ninth and 39th minutes, while Mary Fowler and Stephanie Catley finished off the win with second-half goals.
The Matildas are going after their fourth World Cup quarterfinal berth in the last five tournaments. Monday's win meant they will likely avoid England in the round of 16. Denmark or China is their likely foe to start the knockout round.
Canada's loss made it the first reigning Olympics champion to be eliminated in the World Cup group stage.
Canada failed to score in its two games against the top two teams in Group B, and its lone points came in a win over last-place Republic of Ireland.
The Irish produced a strong final performance in Australia, as they earned their first-ever World Cup point in a scoreless draw with Nigeria.
Nigeria is in the round of 16 for the second straight World Cup, and it is expected to face England. The Lionesses can confirm their spot atop Group D with a win or draw against China on Tuesday.
Group C
1. Japan - 9
2. Spain - 6
3. Zambia - 3
4. Costa Rica - 0
Monday Results
Japan 4, Spain 0
Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1
Japan produced a statement win to reach the top of Group C.
The Nadeshiko scored a handful of brilliant counter-attacking goals against a Spanish side that controlled the majority of possession.
Hinata Miyazawa bagged two of the four goals, while Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka produced a goal each.
The win set Japan up with Norway in the round of 16. Norway underachieved in its first two Group A clashes, but came alive with a 6-0 thumping of the Philippines to clinch advancement.
Despite the loss, Spain has arguably the easier round-of-16 matchup against Switzerland. The Swiss have far less World Cup experience than Norway.
Zambia closed out its World Cup with its first-ever World Cup win over Costa Rica. Lushomo Mweemba scored the African nation's first World Cup goal in the third minute. Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji netted the other tallies for Zambia.
Costa Rica became the first of 12 teams to finish its group-stage campaign without a single point.
Tuesday Schedule
Group E: United States vs. Portugal (3 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. ET, FS1)
The United States and England, two of the pre-tournament favorites, will try to secure first place in their respective groups on Tuesday.
England's path to first is much easier than the USWNT's. The Lionesses need a win or draw against China to set up a round-of-16 clash with Nigeria.
Denmark is likely beating Haiti, so China needs to upset England and outscore the Danes to get into the knockout round. A Denmark win combined with any England result would put the Danes in second.
The USWNT needs to beat Portugal to have a shot at landing first place. The Americans must hold on to their two-goal edge in goal differential over the Netherlands to finish first. That may be tough since the Dutch play Vietnam, the weakest team in Group E.
A draw with Portugal also puts the Americans into the round of 16, but that would likely mean they drop to second and face Sweden, who leads Group G by three points, to start the knockout phase.
Predictions
United States 3, Portugal 0
Netherlands 3, Vietnam 0
England 2, China 0
Denmark 3, Haiti 0