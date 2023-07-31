China vs. England: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

AP Photo/Sophie Ralph

England enters Tuesday's match with China with uncertainty hanging overhead like a pregnant grey cloud, the result of an uninspired 1-0 victory against Denmark and an injury suffered by midfielder Keira Walsh, a player considered by many to be among the best in the world.



Walsh injured her knee while stretching for a pass and while both she and the team received the fortunate news that it is not an ACL injury, The Lionesses will be without their star for their showdown against China.



When she can return to the field is uncertain.



Walsh's misfortune adds to what is becoming a laundry list of injuries for the English squad, which entered this World Cup without defender Leah Williamson and forwards Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.



England faces greater uncertainty following the injury to its 26-year-old star star following a 1-0 win over Denmark that was anything but clean. "We could see that England got a little bit insecure, lost balls, easy balls," Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said after the game.

And he was right. England was sloppy at times in their last win, particularly after head coach Sarina Wiegman was forced to stray from the attack-heavy strategy she had installed prior to Walsh's injury.



If there is a silver lining to the lackluster team performance and the sudden absence of its top player, it is that England has been stingy on defense, not conceding a single goal thus far, despite being out-shot by Denmark 11-7.



Helping the defensive efforts Tuesday will be a China team that ranks 21st in the tournament in shots taken.



Add to that a big time goal by potential breakout star Lauren James early against Denmark that proved to be the game-winner and you have two building blocks for a team that believes it can win the World Cup.



How Wiegman game plans for the absence of Walsh, and her team's ability to step up and execute said plans, will ultimately decide whether The Lionesses repeat their success from the European Championships a year ago.

