Justin Verlander Rumors: 'Growing Belief' Mets Star Won't Be Traded Ahead of Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

There is a "growing belief" around baseball that the New York Mets will hang onto starting pitcher Justin Verlander through Tuesday's trade deadline, per SNY's Andy Martino:

"The Mets are listening when teams call on Justin Verlander, but are placing an extremely high value on him -- which on Sunday led to a growing belief in the industry that Verlander will stay put through Tuesday's deadline, according to multiple rival executives," Martino wrote.

"Teams expecting the type of salary relief that the Mets gave the Texas Rangers for Max Scherzer -- approximately $35 million -- are finding that the Mets are valuing Verlander differently. Trading partners wanting cash in a Verlander trade are finding the prospect ask much higher."

New York entered this year prepared to compete for a World Series after a 101-win campaign, and its big addition was the 40-year-old Verlander on a two-year, $86.66 million deal.

However, the 50-55 Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and well outside the playoff picture. Barring a late-season run and some help, New York looks destined to miss the postseason.

The Mets already made one big trade deadline move with an eye toward the future by trading starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers for highly touted shortstop prospect Luisangel Acuña.

It remains to be seen if the Mets do anything else, but for now, it appears the reigning American League Cy Young winner is sticking around town.