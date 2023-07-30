Eli Apple Says 'It's All Love' With Tyreek Hill After Signing Dolphins Contract

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The beef between cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has apparently been put to rest.

Apple, who is now teammates with Hill after signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, told reporters it's "all love" between the two ex-adversaries.

"His locker is literally right across from mine," Apple said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love."

Apple and Hill became rivals during the 2021 season, when the former player suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals and the latter player starred for the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN.com News Services summarized it.

"There is some history between Apple and new teammate Tyreek Hill. Apple called Hill 'a baby' on Twitter after his Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl during the 2021 season, and tweeted an offer to buy Hill and then-Kansas City teammate Mecole Hardman tickets to the game."

Of note, Apple made a touchdown-saving tackle on Hill near the goal line right before halftime of the AFC title game, with Cincinnati trailing 21-10 at the time. The Bengals went on to rally past the Chiefs in the second half for a 27-24 overtime victory.

Before the Dolphins and Bengals played a primetime game last year, Hill made it clear he was looking forward to facing Apple again:

Hill caught 10 passes for 160 yards, but the Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15.

After the Apple signing became public, Hill had this to say:

Ultimately, the feud appears to be water under the bridge at this point as the Dolphins try to improve upon a nine-win season that ended with a 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.

Miami signed Apple after talented star cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair that will reportedly keep him out until at least December, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Apple is going to play a crucial role with Ramsey on the self, and Hill should continue to serve as the engine of the Dolphins' offense after a dominant 2022 season (119 catches, 1,710 yards, seven touchdowns).

The Dolphins will look to get the 2023 campaign off to a good start on Sunday, Sept. 10 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers.