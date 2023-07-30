Mets' Justin Verlander Would be 'Open' to Waiving No-Trade Clause amid Rumors

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After star pitcher Max Scherzer was shipped from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, another veteran starter is questioning his future in the Big Apple.

While speaking to reporters after recording his 250th career win on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, Justin Verlander revealed that he would be "open" to waiving his no-trade clause if it doesn't appear the team will be able to compete for a championship next year.

Verlander had signed with the Mets in December on a two-year, $86.7 million deal that included a $35 million vesting option for the 2025 season. He and Scherzer were expected to be one of the most dangerous starting pitching duos in the majors, but things didn't work out as the Mets had hoped.

At 50-55 after Sunday's win over Washington, New York remains in fourth place in the NL East. The team has failed to find consistency throughout the year, and trading Scherzer was a sign that the Mets don't believe that can compete for a World Series title this year.

While Scherzer struggled this season with a 4.01 ERA and a 9-4 record in 19 starts, Verlander has been slightly more steady. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has a 3.15 ERA and improved to 6-5 after Sunday's victory in which he allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings pitched. It was his third straight start with one earned run or less, so it's clear that the 40-year-old can compete at a high level.

Despite Verlander's openness to a change in scenery and the interest he's sure to generate from teams around MLB, there's a chance he stays put as New York's ace. Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Sunday that he is not tearing down the roster.

"I do want to be clear that it's not a rebuild. It's not a fire sale," Eppler said, per ESPN. "It's not a liquidation."

Teams will have until Tuesday's trade deadline to try to convince Eppler to trade his mind and potentially deal Verlander, who is hoping to compete for a title at this stage in his career.