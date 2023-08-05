Every NFL Pretender's Most Exciting Young Building Block Ahead of 2023 Season

0 of 12

AP Photo/Maria Lysaker

While the season hasn't started and every team is technically looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February, let's be honest, there are plenty of pretenders heading into the campaign whose 2023 goals are really geared toward next season and beyond.

For those pretending teams, developing the young building blocks of their roster is ultimately more important than wins and losses. But who are the most exciting young players to watch for those squads this year?

Using the reverse order of DraftKings Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, we'll dive into the most exciting player who is still on rookie contracts for 12 out of the bottom 14 team heading into the season. We'll touch on what each guy has done so far in their career, give an outlook for 2024 and list a few other youngins who were considered for each 'pretender'.

The two teams who were removed were the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. With the Patriots, I'm not one to count out Bill Belichick just yet and Mac Jones should be much improved with Bill O'Brien at offensive coordinator that I think they'll at least be in the playoff hunt. For the Falcons, I don't think they're that far off from the New Orleans Saints to win the NFC South, so while that division is bad, I think they could still be a postseason contender.