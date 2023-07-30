KSI Announces Tommy Fury Boxing Fight: 'I'm Doing What Jake Paul Couldn't'

AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

KSI is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England, and he's hoping to succeed where fellow YouTuber Jake Paul failed.

"Oct. 14, I'm doing what Paul couldn't and beating Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester's AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the Prime card!" KSI wrote on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Fury, who was born in Manchester, had his own take on the upcoming bout.

"You're getting knocked out in front of my home crowd," he wrote on Insta. "This is gonna be fun."

Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is 9-0 in his boxing career, which included a split decision win over Paul in February. It was Paul's first loss, dropping him to 6-1 in his career.

KSI, 30, drew with Paul's brother, Logan Paul, in an amateur fight back in 2018. In exhibitions he is 3-0 with a no contest against Joe Fournier in May after he knocked him out with an illegal elbow.

He beat Logan Paul in his only professional fight in Nov. 2019.

It is the latest fight in what has become boxing's sub-genre of celebrity and semi-celebrity matchups. The Paul brothers have been the most notable leaders of the growing movement, with Jake Paul set to face Nate Diaz this upcoming Saturday and Logan Paul to fight an unannounced opponent at the Oct. 14 Prime Card event.

it will be Logan Paul's first fight since facing Floyd Mayweather in an Oct. 2021 exhibition. He's been a part-time wrestler for the WWE since 2022 and told ESPN's Marc Raimondi on Friday that he was "f--king pumped" about returning to the boxing ring.

"It's been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I've kind of been left out of the conversation," he added. "But I don't train wrestling. I train boxing. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it's not like I'm doing WWE training. I've been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I'm so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport."