Jets' Garrett Wilson Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; NYJ to Be Cautious with Return

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets are not taking any chances with Garrett Wilson's health.

The second-year wide receiver suffered a low ankle sprain in practice on Wednesday and has not participated since. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team will be cautious with his return, so it appears he will miss a few more sessions.

Wilson is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year after he had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. The Jets selected the receiver with the 10th selection at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Saleh previously said that "all indications are that he will be ok", so it appears the team is not concerned about further injury regarding the young star. However, he will be missing valuable reps with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and is unlikely to be active for the team's first preseason game August 3rd.

Wilson will be crucial for a Jets team that is looking to take a step away from dysfunction this season. Wilson's strong play in 2022 was one of a few exceptions for a Jets offensive unit that finished 25th in total offense. The team has a new look going forward, and Wilson should be the prized weapon for Rodgers in 2023.

The Jets went 7-10 and finished in fourth place in the AFC East in 2022. This was their third consecutive fourth place finish and sixth in the last seven seasons.