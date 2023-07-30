Red Sox Trade Rumors: James Paxton, Adam Duvall Could Be Dealt; BOS Eyes Pitching

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are unlikely to be full sellers ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, as they remain thick in the race for a playoff berth, but they are also keeping their gaze fixated upon the future and unlikely to seek out short-term rentals as buyers, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

So they could mix buying and selling. Per that report, the team "is at least considering trading Adam Duvall (they would commit to Jarren Duran in center field, while keeping Rob Refsnyder for right-handed balance in the outfield), and there is still some debate about whether to trade James Paxton."

He added that the Red Sox have "looked into several trade targets, most of them pitchers, who have options remaining and would come with several years of team control."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.