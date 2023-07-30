MLB Trade Rumors: Rays, Rangers, Marlins Eye Cardinals' Flaherty, Montgomery, Hicks

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for a rare sell at the deadline, and the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins are all interested buyers.

Derrick Goold of The St Louis Post-Dispatch reported that those three teams have interest in players like Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery and Jordan Hicks.

"The Miami Marlins have also talked to the Cardinals about at least starters Flaherty and Montgomery," Goold wrote. "The Marlins recently dispatched a scout to evaluate a Flaherty start in person, a source confirmed. The Texas Rangers have shown interest in Hicks, and the Tampa Bay Rays have also looked into the pitchers the Cardinals have available. Those are teams industry sources have confirmed, but it is not a comprehensive list."

The Cardinals are 46-60 and currently sit in last place in the NL Central. They committed to a rebuild that does not include marquee stars like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, instead focusing on players like Flaherty, Hicks and Montgomery who are impending free agents.

Flaherty is the big fish from the Cardinals given his past success, but he has struggled a bit in 2023. He is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts, but he has been healthy for the first time in several seasons and his 106 strikeouts thus far are more indicative of his earlier, Cy Young candidate-caliber seasons. His seven wins also lead the team.

Montgomery is 6-9 with a team-high 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts. He is a seven-season veteran with experience in both leagues and could be an excellent back-end starter for a team making a postseason push.

Hicks has a 3.67 ERA in 40 appearances with eight saves out of the bullpen. He has been hitting triple digits routinely in 2023 and this velocity could be crucial down the stretch for a team that needs to address the bullpen.

All three are arms that could be valuable to a contending team and are on expiring contracts, so they would likely be pure rentals for whatever team acquires them. The Rangers are looking to end a playoff drought that dates back to 2016 and just acquired star pitcher Max Scherzer from the Mets. They appear to be more interested in Hicks, as stated by Goold, and adding a flamethrower like him to the bullpen could be crucial as the Rangers look to build their division lead on the Houston Astros.

The Marlins and Rays both have young cores that they would like to supplement, and experienced postseason starters like Montgomery and Flaherty don't become available too often.