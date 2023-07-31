Expectations for Tyree Wilson, Raiders' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

With Jimmy Garoppolo passing his physical and reporting to camp, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to have their quarterback when the regular season starts. That's great news as it pertains to the 2023 season, though this still feels like a transition year for the rebuilding Raiders.



Barring a major surprise, wins and losses aren't likely to be as important to Las Vegas as the development of young players like rookie first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Garoppolo may be a placeholder for a couple of seasons, but the Raiders' intriguing rookie class has the potential to help form the foundation for the foreseeable future.



Fans may get an early look at that future when the preseason kicks off against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13. Watching the rookies should be a top priority for fans over the Raiders' three-game exhibition slate.



Below, you'll find a look at Las Vegas' top three draft selections and some realistic preseason predictions for each.

