July 31, 2023
Expectations for Tyree Wilson, Raiders' Top Rookies in Preseason
With Jimmy Garoppolo passing his physical and reporting to camp, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to have their quarterback when the regular season starts. That's great news as it pertains to the 2023 season, though this still feels like a transition year for the rebuilding Raiders.
Barring a major surprise, wins and losses aren't likely to be as important to Las Vegas as the development of young players like rookie first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Garoppolo may be a placeholder for a couple of seasons, but the Raiders' intriguing rookie class has the potential to help form the foundation for the foreseeable future.
Fans may get an early look at that future when the preseason kicks off against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13. Watching the rookies should be a top priority for fans over the Raiders' three-game exhibition slate.
Below, you'll find a look at Las Vegas' top three draft selections and some realistic preseason predictions for each.
Edge Tyree Wilson
Round 1 (7th Overall)
Wilson comes into the league with a combination of skills and physical upside that should have fans excited. The Texas Tech product was labeled the "most versatile" pass-rusher in the draft by the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, and that versatility will give defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a lot of options.
However, fans should probably temper their expectations for Wilson's rookie season. He's still recovering from foot surgery and opened training camp on the non-football injury list. He's also likely to be a rotational player behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones in Year 1.
The good news is that Wilson has experienced no reported setbacks in his recovery.
"No timeline, but he's trending in the right direction," head coach Josh McDaniels said, per Aidan Champion of FanNation.
Because of Wilson's ongoing recovery, fans should expect limited participation during the preseason, if any at all. Las Vegas simply isn't going to rush him onto the field before he's ready.
And if Wilson does see exhibition play, it'll likely come with the second and third units. The Raiders aren't in win-now mode and can afford to work him into the rotation slowly. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein recently listed Wilson among his Defensive-Rookie-of-the-Year favorites, but don't expect the hype train to get rolling in August.
TE Michael Mayer
Round 2 (35th Overall)
If the Raiders are going to get an immediate impact from their top three draft selections, it's likely to come from former Notre Dame tight end and second-round pick Michael Mayer. The former Irish standout was the fifth-ranked overall prospect on the B/R Scouting Department's final draft board, and he has all the tools to contribute early.
"Tight end is typically a tough transition, but Mayer should be a weapon right away," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "A player with his size, strength and natural ball skills will find a way to be productive out of the gate."
However, Mayer may not be in the starting lineup for the preseason opener against San Francisco. While Las Vegas did trade Darren Waller this offseason, it also added veterans O.J. Howard and Austin Hooper. One of them could get the starting nod, as the Raiders force Mayer to "earn" his role.
However, it would be a surprise if Mayer doesn't secure the starting job ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos. He has the most upside of Las Vegas' tight ends, he has an incredibly high floor, and he's going to show exactly why he was a highly-touted prospect with an impressive preseason.
DT Byron Young
Round 3 (70th Overall)
Like Wilson, third-round pick and former Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young opened camp on the injury list. Young landed on the physically-unable-to-perform list with an undisclosed injury.
Young's status provides another speed bump in what was already a rocky road to early playing time. While Las Vegas doesn't have a ton of proven defensive tackle depth, Bilal Nichols and Jerry Tillery should be in line to start.
As a pro, Young projects as a complementary run-defense specialist early in his career. It's a vital role for a team that ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed last season, but Young isn't likely to be a highlight-generator as a rookie. Expect him to blend in with the backups during the preseason, if he's healthy enough to see the field by then.
Fans hoping to see some splash plays during the preseason should focus more on Mayer, third-round wide receiver Tre Tucker and fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
Mayer and Tucker are both pass-catchers who should generate some offensive buzz, especially against second- and third-team defenses. Bennett has garnered some positive reviews during early camp and could see a significant role in the Raiders' secondary sooner than later.
Tucker (4.4-second 40-yard dash) and Bennett (4.3) both possess tremendous speed, and speed almost always shows up during the preseason.