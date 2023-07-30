NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor's Trade Value Revealed; Colts Eye Early-Round Draft Pick

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The value of running backs in today's NFL has been under the spotlight this offseason, but that reportedly isn't stopping the Indianapolis Colts from expecting a significant return in any potential Jonathan Taylor trade.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Taylor requested a trade following a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay, and ESPN's Stephen Holder noted the AFC South team "would be seeking an early-round draft pick" if it did deal him.

"That might be tough given the current climate about the value of running backs," Holder added.

Giving up an early pick for Taylor when he has just one year remaining on his contract would certainly raise some eyebrows, especially in the same offseason in which running backs such as Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard have failed to secure long-term deals.

It appears as if teams view the position as much more replaceable than others, and Irsay even addressed the market in a tweet that drew a response from Malki Kawa, who is Taylor's agent:

Still, Taylor remains more talented than most of his peers.

He was unstoppable in 2021 with 332 rushes for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. He led the league in all three categories and also added 40 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns as someone who can hurt opposing defenses in multiple ways.

The Wisconsin product dealt with some injuries in 2022 on his way to 11 games, but he is still just 24 years old and figures to remain productive in the immediate future if he can stay healthy.

While the Colts may look to land an early draft pick for him, it is notable Irsay told Albert Breer of The MMQB the team is "not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October."

Perhaps Irsay will change his mind if the right offer comes around, especially since Taylor could be ticketed for free agency as soon as next offseason if the team doesn't use the franchise tag on him.