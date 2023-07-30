Patriots Rumors: Matthew Judon, NE 'Have Had an Open Dialogue Recently' on Contract

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Matthew Judon has emerged as the face of the New England Patriots franchise since joining the team in 2021, and keeping the star defender in town is at the forefront of Bill Belichick's mind.

Judon is signed through the 2024 season, but has been extremely effective for the Patriots defense in his tenure. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reported that Judon and the Patriots have had talks about a contract extension.

"Outside linebacker Matthew Judon played coy on how much his desire for a financial boost to his contract played a role in his limited participation in practice last week," Reiss wrote. "The sides have had an open dialogue recently, according to sources. The one-year extension signed by Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, which added $5 million to his 2023 pay, seems relevant to the ongoing conversations."

Hendrickson signed a one-year extension with Cincinnati that will keep him a Bengal through 2025 earlier this week that sets him up to make $14.8 and $15.8 million in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Judon, who is set to take home $11 million in 2023 and $9.5 million in 2024 is due for similar treatment.

Judon has notched 12.5 and 15.5 sacks in his two seasons in Foxborough. In 2022, Judon had 60 total tackles, 28 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons and finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.