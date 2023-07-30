X

    Shaq Thompson: Bryce Young's Singing 'Shocked Us' at Panthers' Rookie Talent Show

    Scott Polacek, July 30, 2023

    Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 27, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
    Bryce Young might have a backup career option if this whole football thing doesn't work out.

    The Carolina Panthers quarterback impressed teammates while singing a Keyshia Cole song during Wednesday's rookie talent show.

    "He got up there and killed it," linebacker Shaq Thompson said, per ESPN's David Newton. "It shocked us; he had so much personality. … That was a whole different Bryce. It was good to see."

    While the talent competition was all in fun, Thompson's comment about how "good" it was to see that side of Young is notable.

    After all, the Alabama product is the face of the franchise after the Panthers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. He is surely expected to step into a leadership position right away, so establishing a comfort level with his teammates is important with the season approaching.

    And hitting the high notes is apparently an ideal way to do just that.

