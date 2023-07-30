Sony Michel Announces Retirement After 5 NFL Seasons with Rams, Patriots, Chargers

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel, who was most recently in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, has retired after five NFL seasons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay relayed the news to reporters on Saturday, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, who provided more information:

Michel entered the NFL after the New England Patriots selected him with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He proceeded to rush for 931 yards and six touchdowns on 209 carries (4.5 YPC) during his rookie year, which ended with a 13-3 win over the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Michel scored the lone touchdown in that game on a two-yard rush in the fourth quarter to give New England a 9-3 lead. He finished with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.