Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Will Not Be Traded Before Deadline, Exec John Mozeliak Says

Amid connections between the Los Angeles Dodgers' and St. Louis Cardinals' star Nolan Arenado, the organization seemingly took the third baseman off the market after team executive John Mozeliak reiterated that he wouldn't be traded.

Mozeliak made the definitive statement to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Saturday night, showing that he wants to keep Arenado around for as long as possible.

"I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his (no-trade clause)," Mozeliak said. "So at this time, we are working on building future success."

