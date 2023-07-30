X

    Angels' Taylor Ward on IL After Being Hospitalized from Being Hit in Face by Pitch

    Jack Murray

    TORONTO, ON - JULY 29 - Los Angeles Angels designated pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) watches as Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) is carted off the field after being hit by a pitch as the Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre in Toronto. July 29, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
    Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    A scary scene unfolded in Toronto Saturday as an errant sinker from Alek Manoah caught Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Taylor Ward in the face, knocking him out of the contest.

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Scary moment as Taylor Ward takes an Alek Manoah pitch up high. <a href="https://t.co/4BJZ77GCgA">pic.twitter.com/4BJZ77GCgA</a>

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Wishing Taylor Ward all the best. 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/TPAf8UTLY7">pic.twitter.com/TPAf8UTLY7</a>

    Angels PR @LAAngelsPR

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Angels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Angels</a> Transactions:<br>•Selected the contract of INF Kevin Padlo<br>•Placed OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list (facial fractures)

    The sinker registered at 92 MPH and caused Ward to be carted off of the field and eventually led to a trip to the hospital, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

    Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger

    Taylor Ward was taken to the hospital to undergo further testing, Nevin said

    The pitch ran up inadvertently, and Manoah expressed sympathy and positive thoughts to Ward after the game.

    "I'm definitely going to pray for him and his family," Manoah said. (via Sam Blum and Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic) "That's the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. (I) feel really bad about it. Definitely will be looking to see how he's doing and hopefully he's back on the field pretty quickly."

    The Angels have Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Logan O'Hoppe currently on the IL, while Zach Neto is also sidelined.

    Ward is hitting .250 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI's across 96 games for the Angels in 2023, but had been hot lately. He has slugged his way to an OPS above 1.000 in July and has helped the Angels insert themselves back into the playoff hunt.

    The hit-by-pitch would result in the only Angels run of the night as they fell 6-1 to Toronto. The Angels are currently 54-51 and sit 6.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West and 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the final AL Wild Card spot.

