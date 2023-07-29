5-Star WR Perry Thompson Flips Commitment from Alabama to Auburn

Jason Caldwell, 247Sports

Five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson, who is ranked as the 14th overall prospect on 247Sports' list of class of 2024 football players, has switched his commitment from Alabama to Auburn.

Thompson spoke with Hayes Fawcett of On3 about the move and also confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Honestly just the family feeling and the legacy I can leave behind," Thompson said. "Yeah, I could go to 'Bama, but why not be that change in a program's history."

The 6'3", 202-pound Thompson also expressed his love for the coaching staff, which is now led by Hugh Freeze and features wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.

"Love the coaching staff and the energy everyone brings," Thompsons said. "I'm really close to Freeze and coach Davis. We've built a pretty strong relationship. They see me as an AJ Brown type in their offense. A lot of one on one matchups and just getting the ball in my hands to make plays."

Thompson is a three-sport star at Foley High School in Alabama, where he also plays basketball and runs track. Per 247Sports, he posted 87 catches for 1,059 yards and nine receiving touchdowns in 11 games last season.

Thompson initially committed to Alabama in June 2022 before making the switch 13 months later. His move is nothing short of a massive win for Auburn, which simultaneously takes a huge recruit from its arch rival and lands another elite player to the 2024 class. That group now ranks 17th overall, per 247Sports.

Auburn also benefitted from another big flip of late when 5-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick decommitted from Georgia to the Tigers.

Ultimately, this has been an interesting and fruitful start to the Freeze era in Auburn. Freeze, whose previous head coaching stops include Ole Miss and Liberty, will look to begin his Tiger tenure off on a positive note when his team hosts UMass on Sept. 2.