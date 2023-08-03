A New Damian Lillard 4-Team Trade Where Everybody Wins

2 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: James Harden's expiring contract (can be flipped later), Kyle Lowry's expiring contract, Jaime Jacquez, Nikola Jović, a 2028 first-round pick from Miami, a 2030 first-round pick from Miami and a 2030 second-round pick from Chicago

Portland Trail Blazers Lose: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkić, Keon Johnson and a 2029 second-round pick

Blazers fans might want more for Lillard, but Heat fans won't want to give up this much. Therefore, this feels like a happy medium.

Portland would immediately get cap flexibility in 2024, a one-year mentor for Scoot Henderson in Lowry, multiple young talents who can potentially develop alongside Scoot, multiple picks and one wild card in Harden.

If the Blazers are out on acquiring Tyler Herro in a Lillard deal, they probably wouldn't want Harden taking developmental reps from Scoot, either. But the Blazers should be more open to the Los Angeles Clippers' potential offer for Harden than the Philadelphia 76ers are.

Sixers president Daryl Morey recently said he won't make a Harden deal unless it gets them a player who'll help them chase a title or a package that can be flipped for such a player. There's no such source of (or need for) pickiness with Portland. So, the Blazers' side of this deal could swell even more after flipping Harden.

Another obvious benefit here is shedding the last three years and $54.4 million left on Jusuf Nurkić's contract.

The end of an era is a tough thing to accept, especially when your star is 33 years old, under contract through 2026-27 (when he'll be 36) and set to make $63.2 million that season. Lillard's value on the trade market is out of his hands.

But even if this deal doesn't land the Blazers quite the king's ransom that the Utah Jazz got for Rudy Gobert (an outlier that shouldn't be compared to other trades) or the Brooklyn Nets got for Kevin Durant, the final roster is more than intriguing.

Portland would walk away with cap flexibility, Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray, Jaime Jacquez, Nikola Jović, whatever it gets for Harden and a bigger war chest of future picks.