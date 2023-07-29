Jimmy Graham Reveals He Would've Retired from NFL If Saints Hadn't Offered Contract

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jimmy Graham had one destination on his mind this offseason—New Orleans.

The five-time Pro Bowler spent the first five seasons of his career with the Saints and knew that was where he wanted to end his career. He decided to hold out for an offer, and after a year away from the gridiron, he found his way home.

"I had a couple of teams that were reaching out, all teams that made the playoffs," Graham said (via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com). "I just couldn't see myself wearing another jersey again. I just wanted, hopefully, if there was ever another opportunity to come back home, to make it happen. It did, and I'm here now. I talked to [my agent] Jimmy Sexton and just made it clear if I don't retire as a Saint, then I wasn't going to play again."

Graham had the most successful stretch of his career with the Saints, scoring 51 touchdowns and amassing over 4,700 yards. He had a solid three-season tenure in Seattle that saw him earn two Pro bowl nods. He also had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Graham last played in 2021, but signed a one-year deal with the Saints in July and will spend the rest of his career with the organization. He joins a different team than the one he was traded from in 2015, as quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton are now long gone.

Still, Graham can serve as a familiar face for an organization searching for a new identity, and could potentially be a solid weapon for new quarterback Derek Carr.