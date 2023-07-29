Bears OT Darnell Wright Accidentally Trained for WR Conditioning Test Before Camp

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Being a rookie in the NFL comes with a lot of learning experiences, as Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright found out in a unique way.

Wright, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, told reporters he spent the offseason doing the conditioning test for wide receivers instead of offensive lineman because he accidentally looked at the wrong item.

Those comments came on the heels of Bears general manager Ryan Poles saying on the first day of training camp earlier this week that Wright "crushed the conditioning test" and "didn't break a sweat" when he did the offensive lineman test in front of coaches.

Even though this might impact Wright's awareness rating on Madden, the fact he was actually able to keep up with the conditioning test for wide receivers says a lot about the level of athlete the Bears are getting.

This is good news because one of the knocks against Wright leading up to the draft was his lack of athleticism.

Plus, the Bears have been trying to find more receivers to help elevate the offense and Justin Fields as a passer. Head coach Matt Eberflus might be able to design some plays for Wright at tight end if he wants to get creative.