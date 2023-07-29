Lakers' LeBron James Posts Video of Son Bronny Playing Piano After Cardiac Arrest

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bronny James continues to make positive progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James posted a video on Instagram Saturday of his 18-year-old son playing the piano.

"GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We're here right with you every step of the way," LeBron wrote in the caption.

Bronny is well versed in the piano, including playing a version of John Legend's "All of Me" after Sierra Canyon's victory in the Iolani Classic tournament in December 2021.

Representatives for the James family said in a statement that Bronny went into cardiac arrest while practicing with USC's basketball team on Monday. He was in stable condition after being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Sports cardiologist Merjie Chukumerjie, who treated Bronny at Cedars-Sinai, announced Thursday he was being discharged from the hospital but his "workup will be ongoing" as they determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Bronny was out with his family for dinner later that same day in Santa Monica, California. The Trojans were practicing earlier this week as part of their preparations for an upcoming exhibition tour in Greece and Croatia.

One of the top recruits in the 2023 class, Bronny committed to play basketball at USC in May.