Starting Lineups That Are Still a Mess After NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Projected Starters: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams

The Hornets' starting five feels very unsettled at the moment.

Free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., who started 40 of his 48 games for Charlotte last season, is almost certainly not coming back, although he's still yet to sign with another team. P.J. Washington, who started all 73 of his contests at power forward, is a restricted free agent and has yet to sign an offer sheet or agree to a new deal with the Hornets.

Finding the right time for No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller to enter the starting five is an issue as well, as he could begin the season over Hayward at small forward or be forced to earn his role by veteran head coach Steve Clifford. He'll certainly end the season as a starter, although this may take some time after shooting just 35.4 percent overall and averaging 4.7 fouls a game during summer league in Las Vegas.

Bridges is still facing a 10-game suspension after missing all of last season after being charged with three counts of felony domestic violence. He started all 80 of his games during the 2021-22 season.

While LaMelo Ball is locked in as the franchise's point guard for the next six years and Williams looks the part of a full-time starting center (11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 62.7 percent shooting in 17 starts as a rookie), there are too many questions surrounding the rest of this group.

After possessing one of the worst starting lineups in the NBA last season (Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington and Williams had a minus-7.9 net rating in 177 possessions, 22nd percentile per Cleaning the Glass), even the possible additions of Bridges coming off a year of not playing and a rookie in Miller won't move the needle much this season.