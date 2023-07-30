MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

1 of 4

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Soto represented the biggest prize of the 2022 trade deadline, and Shohei Ohtani has long been viewed as the biggest prize of 2023. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger has dominated the rumor mill virtually all season, but it now appears that he won't be swapping teams.



Before we get into the latest rumors and predictions, here's a quick recap of Ohtani's situation.



The Angels obviously want to keep who is arguably the best baseball player in recent history. However, Ohtani is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. This means that by keeping him, the Angels risk losing him for nothing in the offseason.



Los Angeles is willing to take that risk.



"After fielding various trade offers for two-way player Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels have taken him off the trade market, according to multiple reports," The Athletic's Sam Blum wrote on Wednesday. "Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci was first to report the news."

Trading Ohtani would undoubtedly bring a massive return, and with Los Angeles not looking like a 2023 title contender, prolific trade packages could be attractive. Though it's a gamble, keeping Ohtani is all about the long-term play, and the Angels will now simply hope that they can re-sign him in free agency.

