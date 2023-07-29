Germany vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

2 of 3

Germany entered as the best team in Group H, so it was no surprise to see it thrash Morocco in its opener.

The Germans have one of the best scorers in the world in Alexandra Popp, who scored twice on Monday, and their overall squad depth is superior to what Colombia can put on the field.

Germany's on-field talent could get even better if it receives some positive injury news regarding Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering, both of whom missed the Morocco match.

Oberdorf was reportedly training on Friday, while Hegering is questionable for Sunday, per Jana Lange of German outlet SID.

Oberdorf is one of the best players in the world at any position, and if she is in the starting XI against Colombia, Germany could dominate the match even more than it will be expected to.

A win on Sunday is important to keep the momentum going in Group H, but it would also alleviate any pressure of rushing Oberdorf or Hegering into more minutes in the group-stage finale against South Korea.

Germany would have a three-point cushion on its closest rival, and it could rotate its squad a bit versus South Korea.

A round-of-16 clash with the Group F runner-up, who could be Brazil or France, awaits Germany, which makes the possibility of resting some players against South Korea even more intriguing to its self interest.