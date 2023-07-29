Germany vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Germany vs. Colombia: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 29, 2023
Germany will try to extend its tremendous start at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday against Colombia. (5:30 a.m. ET, FS1, Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com)
The Germans produced the largest margin of victory in Australia and New Zealand in their Group H opener against Morocco.
Germany may not put six tallies past Colombia, but it is still expected to win by multiple goals and clinch a spot in the knockout round.
Colombia was the other victorious side on the first matchday in Group H, as it took down South Korea by two goals.
The South American side is in search of its second-ever knockout-round berth at the World Cup, but it may have to wait until its final group-stage match against Morocco to secure qualification.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
Germany (-425; bet $425 to win $100)
Colombia (+950; bet $100 to win $950)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (-150)
Under 2.5 Goals (+105)
Germany Looking to Cruise into Round of 16
Germany entered as the best team in Group H, so it was no surprise to see it thrash Morocco in its opener.
The Germans have one of the best scorers in the world in Alexandra Popp, who scored twice on Monday, and their overall squad depth is superior to what Colombia can put on the field.
Germany's on-field talent could get even better if it receives some positive injury news regarding Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering, both of whom missed the Morocco match.
Oberdorf was reportedly training on Friday, while Hegering is questionable for Sunday, per Jana Lange of German outlet SID.
Oberdorf is one of the best players in the world at any position, and if she is in the starting XI against Colombia, Germany could dominate the match even more than it will be expected to.
A win on Sunday is important to keep the momentum going in Group H, but it would also alleviate any pressure of rushing Oberdorf or Hegering into more minutes in the group-stage finale against South Korea.
Germany would have a three-point cushion on its closest rival, and it could rotate its squad a bit versus South Korea.
A round-of-16 clash with the Group F runner-up, who could be Brazil or France, awaits Germany, which makes the possibility of resting some players against South Korea even more intriguing to its self interest.
Colombia in Search of Massive Upset
Colombia sits 25th in the FIFA women's world rankings.
There are 23 spots between Colombia and Germany on that list, which is why a win on Sunday would qualify as a massive upset.
Las Cafeteras could face an even tougher challenge if Linda Caicedo is unable to play. The 18-year-old Real Madrid player collapsed at training earlier this week, but is "back to normal", per the Daily Mail.
Colombia could hold out Caicedo, who scored against South Korea, as a precaution and that would weaken its attacking threat against the Germany back line.
Colombia's main goal should be to limit Germany's goal total, so that the final score does not wreck its goal differential in case that tiebreaker is needed.
A loss by one or two goals would put the South American side in a great spot to advance with a win in its group-stage finale against Morocco.
A draw, or even a shocking win, would make Colombia a near lock to get into the round of 16, and it would force Germany to get three points and run up the score against South Korea to win Group H on Matchday 3.
