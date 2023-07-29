Mike Tyson Talks Spence vs. Crawford, Says Fight Will End with Knockout

Al Bello/Getty Images

Mike Tyson has weighed in on the highly-anticipated showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former heavyweight champion is expecting the bout will end in a knockout.

"After seeing them both fight, I know it's not going to last," he said. "I think it's going to end in a knockout."

Tyson stopped short of making a prediction on who would win, though he did note he likes where Crawford is at right now.

A Spence-Crawford bout has been bantered about among boxing fans for years. It's taken a long time to get both parties on the same page long enough to agree to make it happen.

There was hope a deal was coming together last year when the fighters agreed to terms for a fight that was being targeted for Nov. 19, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

A couple weeks after the initial agreement, Coppinger reported details of the contract were threatening to derail things.

"Spence and Crawford had agreed to terms, with Crawford set to earn the short end of the financial split, ESPN reported earlier this month," Coppinger wrote. "The issue: Crawford wants transparency related to event expenses since the contract contains no guaranteed purse, sources said."

A deal was finalized and made official on May 23.

Crawford and Spence have a combined record of 67-0 with 52 knockouts. Bud has won each of his last 10 fights via stoppage. The Truth is stepping into the ring for the first time since his TKO win over Yordenis Ugás at AT&T Stadium on April 16, 2022.

The Crawford vs. Spence bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.