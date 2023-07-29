Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Brazil in 2023 Women's World Cup

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The two most experienced players in France's Women's World Cup squad scored goals to help Les Bleues beat Brazil 2-1 and move to the top of Group F.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored her 90th-career international goal to open the scoring and Wendie Renard netted her 35th tally for Les Bleues to win the contest.

Renard's game-winning goal came in trademark fashion for the 33-year-old defender. Four of her five World Cup goals have come off headers.

Renard's 83rd-minute goal was the second tally netted by a Les Bleues legend against the Selecao.

Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a header of her own.

The two Les Bleues legends moved France to the top of Group F with four points. They entered Saturday in second place behind Brazil after a disappointing opening draw with Jamaica.

France could finish Saturday in second place if Jamaica beats Panama by two goals, but regardless of where it is at the end of the day, it is in a great spot to win Group F and avoid a round-of-16 clash with Germany.

France plays Panama, the weakest team in Group F, in its group-stage finale, while Brazil and Jamaica face each other. Les Bleues can pad the goal differential in their favor against Panama to ensure they finish first, even if they are level on points with Jamaica.