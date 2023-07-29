X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Brazil in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 29, 2023

    France's defender #03 Wendie Renard (C) celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group F football match between France and Brazil at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 29, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    The two most experienced players in France's Women's World Cup squad scored goals to help Les Bleues beat Brazil 2-1 and move to the top of Group F.

    Eugenie Le Sommer scored her 90th-career international goal to open the scoring and Wendie Renard netted her 35th tally for Les Bleues to win the contest.

    Renard's game-winning goal came in trademark fashion for the 33-year-old defender. Four of her five World Cup goals have come off headers.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Wendie Renard towers over the defense 🇫🇷<br><br>The captain was inexplicably unmarked at the far post and was never going to miss from there! <a href="https://t.co/lbWBDXuXtW">pic.twitter.com/lbWBDXuXtW</a>

    Leslie Osborne @LeslieOsborne12

    Wendie doing Wendie things <a href="https://twitter.com/WRenard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WRenard</a> 💃💃

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Hervé Renard was loving Wendie Renard's winner for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> 😤 <a href="https://t.co/kWHTTM0BCR">pic.twitter.com/kWHTTM0BCR</a>

    Tim Stillman @Stillmanator

    Renard header from a corner probably the least surprising thing to happen at the tournament.

    Jim @Jimmy17_

    Ahhh that's a shame for Brazil. But is it a proper womens international tournament before Renard has scored a header?!

    Renard's 83rd-minute goal was the second tally netted by a Les Bleues legend against the Selecao.

    Le Sommer opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a header of her own.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OF COURSE IT'S FRANCES ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER TO PUT LES BLEUES IN FRONT 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/AhyqdzMMin">pic.twitter.com/AhyqdzMMin</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    France's all-time top goalscorer, Eugénie Le Sommer, delivers on the big stage again 😤 <a href="https://t.co/JXNGUSeCde">pic.twitter.com/JXNGUSeCde</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    With a goal vs Brazil, Eugénie Le Sommer made history for Les Bleues 👏🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/rawGzey36K">pic.twitter.com/rawGzey36K</a>

    Paul Kennedy @pkedit

    Night and day. France, so poor against Jamaica, take a very deserved lead against Brazil. The goalscorer: Eugénie Le Sommer, back with Les Bleues since Hervé Renard took over for Corinne Diacre, with her 90th career goal.

    The two Les Bleues legends moved France to the top of Group F with four points. They entered Saturday in second place behind Brazil after a disappointing opening draw with Jamaica.

    Kartik Krishnaiyer 🇺🇦🌻⚽️ @kkfla737

    Some of us wrote off France too quickly and it was the two you'd expect, Le Sommer and Renard elevating there games to grab the three points today. Even in their 30s two absolute elite players all-time in the women's game.

    Her Football Hub @HerFootballHub

    Magnificent spirit from France to grab a win over Brazil! 👏<br><br>Here's how Group F looks now: <br><br>🇫🇷 France (4 pts)<br>🇧🇷 Brazil (3 pts)<br>🇯🇲 Jamaica (1 pt)<br>🇵🇦 Panama (0 pts) <br><br>Who will be heading into the knockouts? 👀

    Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Brazil in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    France 2, Brazil 1<br><br>Incredible game. France dictates the first half, Brazil pushes back for an equalizer, Wendie Renard scores the winner, Hervé Renard gets heated on the sideline, and Group F is wide open (Jamaica can go top with a win by two or more).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> 🤯

    France could finish Saturday in second place if Jamaica beats Panama by two goals, but regardless of where it is at the end of the day, it is in a great spot to win Group F and avoid a round-of-16 clash with Germany.

    France plays Panama, the weakest team in Group F, in its group-stage finale, while Brazil and Jamaica face each other. Les Bleues can pad the goal differential in their favor against Panama to ensure they finish first, even if they are level on points with Jamaica.