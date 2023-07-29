Buying or Selling The Elite's Future Ahead of All In and Latest WWE and AEW Rumors

0 of 4

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

The pro wrestling industry is still in full swing this summer as WWE and AEW prepare to host two of the year's biggest shows.

Next Saturday, SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will compete in an eagerly-anticipated main event, serving as the latest chapter in The Bloodline storyline.

Meanwhile, the distinguished competition is gearing up for its first international event in front of the largest crowd it ever drew. Fans are still speculating about what the card will look like, but All In London is less than a month away. However, a new rumor about the first potential match just surfaced.

It may surprise some viewers, but there is never a dull moment in wrestling news. Let's take a look at the latest AEW and WWE rumors.