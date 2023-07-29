Buying or Selling The Elite's Future Ahead of All In and Latest WWE and AEW Rumors

Buying or Selling The Elite's Future Ahead of All In and Latest WWE and AEW RumorsJuly 29, 2023
The pro wrestling industry is still in full swing this summer as WWE and AEW prepare to host two of the year's biggest shows.
Next Saturday, SummerSlam will emanate from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will compete in an eagerly-anticipated main event, serving as the latest chapter in The Bloodline storyline.
Meanwhile, the distinguished competition is gearing up for its first international event in front of the largest crowd it ever drew. Fans are still speculating about what the card will look like, but All In London is less than a month away. However, a new rumor about the first potential match just surfaced.
It may surprise some viewers, but there is never a dull moment in wrestling news. Let's take a look at the latest AEW and WWE rumors.
There Are No Creative Plans For Dexter Lumis
Dexter Lumis has been noticeably absent on Raw following his feud with The Miz.
Fightful Select gave the following update: "For those asking about Dexter Lumis in light of Johnny Gargano's absence. We're told he's fine and is waiting on creative."
Gargano re-aggravated his shoulder injury earlier this year, but he is reportedly ready to return. WWE aired a vignette on the June 5 episode of Raw, seemingly teasing a new direction for him.
Although the former NXT stalwart hasn't appeared on the flagship series since one could assume WWE is trying to repackage him. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that there aren't any concrete plans for Lumis yet.
To that end, WWE hasn't used any of the members of The Way effectively. The storyline with Miz had a definitive ending, and he reunited with Indi Hartwell, who also hasn't appeared much since she moved to Raw.
Verdict: Buying
Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay is Planned for AEW All In London
All eyes have been on Will Ospreay since he took part in an outstanding match with Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
There was an immediate demand for a rematch, and the English star has already expressed interest in wrestling at All In in his home country. So, it's a no-brainer to include him in such a massive event that could use as many big names as possible.
Apparently, AEW already has a matchup in mind for the current IWGP United States champion. According to Fightful Select, a source from New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed that there are plans to run Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho at Wembley Stadium.
This probably wasn't most viewers' first guess, but it makes sense given Jericho's new storyline with Don Callis. Omega's former manager helped The Commonwealth Kingpin defeat his long-time friend so this match could be where this reluctant reunion has been leading.
Considering the partnership with NJPW, it would be safe to assume that AEW would let the promotion know about plans for one of its biggest stars ahead of time. After all, the road to Wrestle Kingdom 18 starts soon.
Verdict: Buying
Jamie Hayter Could Miss AEW All In London
Speaking of the upcoming event, fans hoped Jamie Hayter would return in time to receive a memorable homecoming moment at Wembley Stadium.
Unfortunately, it seems like a feel-good win in London, England in the cards. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former AEW women's champion wouldn't return in the next few weeks.
Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that she wouldn't be available "barring a miraculous recovery" via Fightful Select.
Sapp said, "There were tentative ideas and hopes that Hayter could make it back and be in a featured role on the event. However, things seem worse with her injury than anticipated. We're told that not only is Hayter missing All In, that her returning this year is 'unexpected,' and that right now, there's no timetable on a potential return."
This is disappointing news, but there hasn't been any mention of the 28-year-old or a foreseeable way to re-insert her into the women's title picture. That's not a good sign with a month left to build towards All In.
Verdict: Buying
AEW Expects The Elite to Re-Sign
Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks are set to become the hottest free agents in the world soon.
It seems unfathomable to assume The Elite would leave the company they helped to create, but most of us didn't expect Cody Rhodes to jump ship either. The lingering drama following their confrontation with CM Punk at All Out last fall has left many fans wondering if they will find a new home.
However, Meltzer recently stated, "The prevailing belief is that the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page are staying." The respected wrestling historian also suggested WWE isn't as confident about signing The Best Bout Machine.
"We do know from a WWE standpoint that months ago, they had the impression they had a good shot at Omega in 2024, " he said. "He was the most coveted of all the guys being talked about like Jay White and the others. That has gone cold so they do believe he's staying with AEW."
The Elite are so instrumental to AEW's success that Tony Khan should try to get them to re-sign as soon as possible. Nevertheless, the new tv deal and the distractions caused by Punk have given them even more leverage. WWE also hasn't added any new stars since the news about their merger with Endeavor dropped.
Hangman, Omega, and The Young Bucks seem adamant about staying together and creating their brand of wrestling. They will more than likely stay put after they agree to the right deal.
Verdict: Buying