MLB Trade Rumors: Mariners Open to Dealing Paul Sewald amid 'Pitcher-Hungry Market'

The Seattle Mariners are considering hearing offers for closer Paul Sewald, who they believe could fetch a high price in a "pitcher-hungry market," according to the New York Post and MLB Network's Joel Sherman.

Sewald, who is playing this season on a $4.1 million salary, enters his final year of arbitration next season.

Sewald has become the Mariners' go-to closer over the past two seasons, during which he has recorded 40 saves in 109 appearances thanks to a 2.80 ERA and 0.868 WHIP.

With Andrés Muñoz in the bullpen and prospects like Prelander Berroa in the pipeline, the Mariners' believe their pitching depth could cover for Sewald's absence, Sherman reported.

Sewald would be far from the first reliever to hit the market this season. The New York Mets dealt David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on July 27 for two prospects, and the Chicago White Sox sent former Mariner Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros on July 28 for a prospect.

The 52-50 Mariners sit 5.0 games back of an AL Wild Card spot and 7.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for first in the AL West. On his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle (h/t The Seattle Times), Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto indicated the team might try to "thread the needle" between selling and buying at the trade deadline.

