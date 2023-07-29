Video: Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo Fight Backstage at Spence vs. Crawford Weigh-in

Al Bello/Getty Images

With all eyes on Errol Spence and Terence Crawford as the undefeated fighters weighed in Friday for their welterweight world title bout, a different fight was taking place backstage.

After Spence and Crawford made weight for their Saturday title fight in Las Vegas, Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo got into an altercation captured on video.

The video earned a response from former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

"Get right back here this second Sir, you're going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked and let's him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f—in' hope," McGregor wrote in a now-deleted Tweet, per MMA Fighting.

The video appears to show Plant, former IBF super middleweight champion, slapping Charlo, WBC middleweight champion, before security intervened.

The altercation could be the continuation of beef stemming from Plant calling out Charlo for a fight last year.

Plant's posted his callout to social media after Charlo told FightHype.com's Sean Zittel that fighting Plant would be a "stepping stone to fight Canelo [Álvarez] or somebody."

In a March interview with The DAZN Boxing Show, Plant reiterated again that he would be interested in fighting Charlo.

Plant last fought David Benavidez and lost in a unanimous decision in March, while Charlo hasn't fought since 2021.

Charlo, who still holds his WBC title, was scheduled to face Álvarez in September but was replaced by his twin brother Jermell as he "continues to deal with personal issues," per ESPN's Mike Coppinger and Ben Baby. He was ranked as ESPN's No. 2 middleweight behind Gennadiy Golovkin before becoming inactive.