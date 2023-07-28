Orioles GM Says Any Trade Deadline Deals Would Be for Pitching Help amid Rumors

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Following a sensational first half of the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles are set to be buyers at this season's Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

General manager Mike Elias told reporters Friday that he would "bet heavily" that any addition Baltimore makes over the next few days will be in the pitching department, specifically middle relief and its starting rotation.

Riding its wave of elite, young talent that includes Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins, the Orioles have exceeded all expectations this season and find themselves in the heart of the pennant race.

With a 1.5 game lead atop the AL East at 62-40, they currently have the best record in the American League and seem destined to make the postseason for the first time since 2016 when they lost in the Wild Card game to the Blue Jays.

When asked if he believes the current roster has what it takes to make a playoff run and win a World Series, Elias was straight to the point.

"Yes, I do," he said.

Despite all their success, the Orioles can certainly use an upgrade to its pitching staff to help take the roster to the next level. They currently rank 16th in the majors in team ERA (4.19) and 20th in opponent batting average (.250).

Baltimore's starting rotation of Dean Kremer, Grayson Rodriguez, Tyler Wells, Kyle Gibson and Kyle Bradish have been good, not great and could use a new arm to freshen things up.

The organization has reportedly been interested in Detroit Tigers' All-Star starter Michael Lorenzen and he could be exactly what the Orioles need as a mid-rotation guy. An impending free agent, it's very likely he could be moved this year with the Tigers well out of contention.

Lorenzen has gone 5-7 in 18 starts this season to go along with a 3.58 ERA and 1.098 WHIP over 105.2 innings of work and is coming off his first All-Star appearance.

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are also interested in him, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.