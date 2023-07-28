Logan Paul, KSI Announce Boxing Fights on Same Card in October; Opponents TBD

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Logan Paul and KSI jointly announced on social media Friday that they will be fighting on a boxing card from AO Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14.

Per ESPN's Marc Raimondi, the two will not be fighting each other. Their opponents have yet to be announced, but each will take part in a double main event in separate matches.

Paul told ESPN that he knows who the opponent will be but that it's "premature" to announce who it is at this time.

"I'm f--king pumped, man," Paul told Raimondi on Friday regarding this new boxing opportunity.

"It's been so long since I had a boxing fight, and I feel like I've kind of been left out of the conversation. But I don't train wrestling. I train boxing. I practice for my matches a couple times, but it's not like I'm doing WWE training. I've been behind the scenes just boxing for the past two years, so I'm so excited to finally get back in the ring and show people how good I really am at the sport."

Paul has worked as a part-time WWE wrestler of late and will face off against Ricochet in a SummerSlam match on Aug. 5.

He has fought in three boxing matches of note. He fought to a draw against KSI in an amateur match in 2018 before losing to him via split decision in a professional bout one year later. Paul also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in June 2021.

KSI is 3-0 with one no-contest in exhibition matches. He also defeated Joe Weller in an amateur bout in February 2018.

