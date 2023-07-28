Astros Trade Rumors: Kendall Graveman Returns to HOU; White Sox Get Korey Lee

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox are sending veteran relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

In exchange, the White Sox will receive catcher Korey Lee.

The trade is a one-for-one deal between these two players, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

This will be Graveman's second stint in Houston, where he became the last MLB pitcher to record an at-bat in 2021 prior to MLB's adoption of the universal designated hitter. Lee will depart the Astros after making 12 appearances last season, including a call-up during the 2022 World Series.

This is the second time in three years the Astros will be bringing in Graveman at the deadline.

Graveman finished out his 2021 campaign with the Astros following that midseason trade from the Seattle Mariners, culminating in his historic at-bat during Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.

In 23 regular-season relief appearances for Houston, Graveman recorded 3.13 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched, a stat line solid enough to earn him a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox.

So far in his second campaign with the White Sox, Graveman has a 3.48 ERA with eight games saved in 44.0 innings pitched.

Chicago will now swap the nine-season MLB veteran for a 25-year-old prospect in Lee, a surprise first-round pick in 2019 and Houston's No. 5-ranked prospect prior to the trade, according to the MLB Pipeline.

Lee suffered an oblique strain in early July but was batting .283/.328/.406 with five home runs in 68 Triple-A games prior to his injury.

Despite the Astros being high on him in the 2019 draft, Lee has not yet gotten an extended shot at showing off his catching skills at the MLB level. That could change in Chicago, where the White Sox could potentially move veteran catcher and pending UFA Yasmani Grandal before the trade deadline. For now, Lee will likely join the Triple-A Charlotte Knights once healed.