NBA Rumors: Giannis' Brother Thanasis Back to Bucks on New Contract; Rejected Knicks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Thanasis Antetokounmpo agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Thanasis, 31, is the older brother of two-time league MVP and Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and has spent the last four seasons in Milwaukee, playing a limited role off the bench.

Charania reported that Thanasis chose to re-sign with the organization over multiple other offers, including one from the New York Knicks, who he spent some time with back in 2016.

After being taken in the second-round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Knicks, Thanasis spent some time bouncing around the G League with the Delaware 87ers and Westchester Knicks before signing a 10-day contract with New York during the 2016 season, making his NBA debut with the organization.

He then took his talents overseas for a couple of years, playing in Spain and Greece with Andorra and Panathinaikos before joining his brother in Milwaukee ahead of the 2019 season and winning a title with the organization in 2021.

Thanasis saw his role with the Bucks decrease last season, playing just 5.6 minutes per night, averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.