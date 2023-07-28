X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Giannis' Brother Thanasis Back to Bucks on New Contract; Rejected Knicks

    Francisco RosaJuly 28, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Thanasis, 31, is the older brother of two-time league MVP and Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and has spent the last four seasons in Milwaukee, playing a limited role off the bench.

    Charania reported that Thanasis chose to re-sign with the organization over multiple other offers, including one from the New York Knicks, who he spent some time with back in 2016.

    After being taken in the second-round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Knicks, Thanasis spent some time bouncing around the G League with the Delaware 87ers and Westchester Knicks before signing a 10-day contract with New York during the 2016 season, making his NBA debut with the organization.

    He then took his talents overseas for a couple of years, playing in Spain and Greece with Andorra and Panathinaikos before joining his brother in Milwaukee ahead of the 2019 season and winning a title with the organization in 2021.

    Thanasis saw his role with the Bucks decrease last season, playing just 5.6 minutes per night, averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.

    NBA Rumors: Giannis' Brother Thanasis Back to Bucks on New Contract; Rejected Knicks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon