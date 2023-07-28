Mets Trade Rumors: Max Scherzer 'Less Likely to Move' Compared to Justin Verlander

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

With the trade of David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night, the New York Mets signaled to the rest of the league that they will be sellers ahead of this year's Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline. And their two star pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, have been receiving varying levels of interest.

It's believed that that the former is much less likely to be moved this year, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Martino reported Friday that Scherzer is looking like a less attractive trade chip, as teams that have scouted him have "been less than impressed with the quality of his stuff."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.