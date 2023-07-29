UFC 291 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

UFC 291 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2July 29, 2023
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje both have well-earned reputations for violence and entertainment. At UFC 291, they'll bring their brand of violence to the center of the Octagon in the main event.
The UFC is resurrecting the "BMF" belt that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal once fought for at UFC 244. Masvidal claimed the title and will be wrapping the belt around the waist of the winner at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Outside of the symbolic title, there are real stakes involved. Both Poirier and Gaethje have come up just short of the lightweight championship and the winner of this bout is going to have a good case to get another crack.
The bout also happens to be a rematch. Back in 2018 Poirier knocked out Gaethje in the fourth round, but both fighters have changed significantly since then.
With Jan Blachowicz welcoming Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event, it's a can't-miss card.
UFC 291 Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Dustin Poirier (-150) vs. Justin Gaethje (+130)
Jan Blachowicz (-110) vs. Alex Pereira (-110)
Stephen Thompson (-145) vs. Michel Pereira (+125)
Tony Ferguson (+310) vs. Bobby Green (-380)
Michael Chiesa (+120) vs. Kevin Holland (-140)
Prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Gabriel Bonfim (-345) vs. Trevin Giles (+285)
Derrick Lewis (+175) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-205)
Roman Kopylov (-230) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+185)
Jake Matthews (-265) vs. Darrius Flowers (+225)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET)
CJ Vergara (-165) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+135)
Matthew Semelsberger (-205) vs. Uros Medic (+175)
Miranda Maverick (-285) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+240)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Poirier vs. Gaethje
Poirier and Gaethje were both well-known when they met in 2018 but both have ascended into legitimate stars since they first met.
Neither has won the title, but they've both fought for it twice. They've also racked up plenty of Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses along the way.
The takeaway is that regardless of who wins, there's going to be a lot of excitement here. However, Gaethje's recent performances could be a reason to pick Poirier. The Highlight has dropped two of his last four fights and one of the wins was a majority decision against Rafael Fiziev in his last bout.
Meanwhile, Poirier's only two losses since 2017 have come against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
It's safe to say this fight is going to come down to the striking. Both love the stand up and while Gaethje's relentless volume and leg kicks will make him a tough out, Poirier has the better defense and great boxing.
Poirier was winning the fight before landing the knockout blow in their first fight.
He might not finish him this time but he should still prove to be the better fighter.
Prediction: Poirier via decision
Blachowicz vs. Pereira
Rather than angle for a fourth fight with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, Alex Pereira is now setting his sights on the light heavyweight championship.
It's an opportune time to be gunning for the 205-pound strap. With Jon Jones off to the heavyweight division and Jamahal Hill vacating the championship because of an Achilles injury, it's a division in some chaos.
Pereira has a chance to cut through some of the noise if one of his nuclear left hooks finds Jan Blachowicz's chin.
At 6'4" with a 79" reach, Pereira has a good frame to move up from middleweight. As long as his power comes with him he's going to be a threat there. Of course, a fight against Blachowicz is the perfect test to find out what he can do.
Blachowicz is 40 years old but just held the belt in 2021 when he beat Israel Adesanya via decision.
Blachowicz suffocated The Last Stylebender with his wrestling which killed any chance of his opponent becoming a two-division champion. The same result could happen here, but the difference is that Pereira has one-punch power that could flip the fight at any time.
Prediction: Pereira via second-round TKO
