UFC 291 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje both have well-earned reputations for violence and entertainment. At UFC 291, they'll bring their brand of violence to the center of the Octagon in the main event.

The UFC is resurrecting the "BMF" belt that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal once fought for at UFC 244. Masvidal claimed the title and will be wrapping the belt around the waist of the winner at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Outside of the symbolic title, there are real stakes involved. Both Poirier and Gaethje have come up just short of the lightweight championship and the winner of this bout is going to have a good case to get another crack.

The bout also happens to be a rematch. Back in 2018 Poirier knocked out Gaethje in the fourth round, but both fighters have changed significantly since then.

With Jan Blachowicz welcoming Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event, it's a can't-miss card.