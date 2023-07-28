USC's Caleb Williams Has Patrick Mahomes' 'Off-Script Factor,' NFL Scout Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you're being compared to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes while still being in college, you're probably doing pretty well.

And USC quarterback Caleb Williams has entered that rarified air as he begins what should be the final season of his collegiate career with the Trojans.

One NFL scout in the AFC can't help but see the similarities between the reigning Heisman winer and Mahomes, particularly when they're able to make magic happen on broken plays.

"Every play is successful because he either throws on time or moves and makes it happen. He has that off-script [Patrick] Mahomes factor," the scout told ESPN's Matt Miller.

Williams, 21, is already being viewed as the best signal caller prospect of the past five years, beating out other talents like Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and recent No. 1 pick Bryce Young, among others, per Miller.

It's not hard to see why Williams has been so highly touted coming off his first season at USC. He showed off every facet of his game as he helped resurrect the program in its first year under Lincoln Riley.

Williams threw for 4,537 yards and accounted for 52 total touchdowns while putting up one highlight reel play after another and cruising to the Heisman Trophy.

In a draft class headlined by Williams and UNC quarterback Drake Maye, the former looks like the big favorite to be taken No. 1 overall next year. It helps that he's been playing in a system that's known for producing top selections.

Riley also coached Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, both of whom were drafted No. 1 in back-to-back years. He also worked with MVP-caliber signal caller Jalen Hurts.

But talent evaluators are more excited about Williams than any of those guys, seeing a potential superstar in the making.

"There's potential and then there's what he's done in a year and a half as a starter. He's not only the best quarterback in college, but he has the best of all the traits needed to be great," one general manager told Miller.