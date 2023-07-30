5 NFL TEs in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023

1 of 5

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Among the tight ends on this list, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears is likely the best bet for a breakout season. As a matter of fact, the Bears just bet on Kmet having just such a season, handing the fourth-year veteran a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

While speaking to reporters, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Kmet is a key part of what Chicago wants to do offensively in 2023.

"Our offense is something that really enhances the tight ends," Eberflus said. "We'll see it more this year with the screens and the mismatches and the singles on the back side. He's developing just like we want him to and we're excited where he is now."

Kmet's receiving yardage (544) and targets (69) were actually down last year relative to 2021. But in most other categories Kmet had the best season of his career, whether it was yards per catch (10.9), catch percentage (72.5), yards per target (7.9) or most importantly touchdowns (7).

Yes, Kmet's volume last year wasn't great. But no pass-catcher in Chicago's was—the Bears averaged just 130.5 passing yards per game in 2022 (no, really) and were the only team in the league that attempted less than 400 passes.

The Bears made wide receiver D.J. Moore part of the trade for the first overall pick in this year's draft in part to help get that passing game off the ground. But the team is also expecting a big step forward from quarterback Justin Fields.

For Fields to take that step, he's going to need improvement from the Bears' No. 2 option in the passing game.

And with Moore drawing coverage away from the middle of the field, Kmet should be able to do some real damage in 2023—especially in the red zone.