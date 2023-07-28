MLB Attendance Up Nearly 9% in 2023 After Rule Changes; Highest Since 1998

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball attendance is the highest it has been in more than two decades as fans continue to fill stadium stands this summer.

MLB's attendance is up nearly 9 percent his season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. If that holds, it will be the biggest increase since 1998.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

