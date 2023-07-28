X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    MLB Attendance Up Nearly 9% in 2023 After Rule Changes; Highest Since 1998

    Erin WalshJuly 28, 2023

    ST. LOUIS, MO - JUL 18: Fans and the St. Louis bench react while St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) watches his hit become a walk off three run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning during a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 18, 2023, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Major League Baseball attendance is the highest it has been in more than two decades as fans continue to fill stadium stands this summer.

    MLB's attendance is up nearly 9 percent his season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. If that holds, it will be the biggest increase since 1998.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.