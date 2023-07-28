Report: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey out Until December After Surgery on Knee Injury

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid speculation about how long Jalen Ramsey will be out of action because of a knee injury, the Miami Dolphins now have clarity following surgery on Friday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair and will not return to the field until December.

Speaking to reporters Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel said doctors would determine Ramey's return timetable after they examined the extent of the damage to his knee.

Ramsey tweeted about the injury and his eventual return on Thursday after he went down in practice:

McDaniel didn't make it sound like he was concerned this could be a season-ender for the six-time Pro Bowler.

"The length of this rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple things that could occur in the surgery," McDaniel said. "So the exact timeline is a little too big to be determined. What I can tell you, is I don't think the beginning of the regular season is really part of the scenario. It's going to be into the season, and how deep that is depends on what happens today."

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted Ramsey's injury came toward the end of Miami's practice on Thursday when he forced an incomplete pass.

Wolfe noted Ramsey attempted to stay on the field before going to the sidelines to get looked at by Miami's training staff.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams on March 15 for tight end Hunter Long and a third-round draft pick. He was expected to be a key piece in the secondary whose skill in coverage would allow more opportunities for Christian Wilkins and Jaelan Phillips to attack the opposing quarterback.

While it doesn't sound like Ramsey is going to miss the entire 2023 season, he will miss the majority of it.

Miami is good enough to overcome a prolonged absence from Ramsey. Wilkins was dominant on the interior of the defensive line last season, racking up a team-high 16 tackles for loss.

The offense figures to score a lot of points, especially if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were as good as any receiver duo in the NFL during the 2022 campaign. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Getting Ramsey back for the stretch run this season will obviously be huge for the Dolphins, especially because of the level of competition they are going up against. Their final four games are against the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.