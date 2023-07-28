MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals' Jordan Hicks 'Aggressively' Pursued by Rangers

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks could be on the move ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

The Texas Rangers are "aggressively pursuing" Hicks, who will become a free agent following the 2023 campaign, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, the Cardinals will only trade the veteran if the two sides can't come to terms on a contract extension before the deadline, Nightengale added.

Hicks was widely expected to come to an agreement on an extension with the Cardinals after The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Tuesday that "the belief is that an extension could be finalized within the next day."

However, Woo also acknowledged that the Cardinals "would almost certainly trade Hicks" if the two sides couldn't come to terms on a multi-year extension.

With just four days before the trade deadline, it appears extension talks aren't going to plan. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that contract discussions "have not progressed."

Hicks has spent his entire six-year career in St. Louis, but he'd be a solid addition to any World Series contender this summer. The 26-year-old has posted a 3.67 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and eight saves in 41.2 innings across 40 appearances.

The Rangers are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 campaign, sitting first in the American League West with a 60-43 record, but they could use some bullpen depth entering the second half of the season.

Texas' bullpen has struggled this season, and a classic meltdown by Aroldis Chapman in the team's 10-9 loss to its divisional foe Houston Astros likely has the club on its heels and desperate to get some relief help.

The Cardinals are gearing up to offload several players ahead of the trade deadline amid a disappointing season that has them well out of playoff contention sitting fourth in the National League Central with a 46-58 record.

In addition to Hicks, starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty have been mentioned as potential trade candidates, as has outfielder Tyler O'Neill.