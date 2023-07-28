NFL Training Camp 2023: All Eyes on Dalvin Cook Ahead of Weekend Visit with Jets

0 of 9

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While contract-related rumors and injury reports often dominate NFL headlines at this stage of the offseason, coaches and players have dropped hints about roles, workloads and their whereabouts for the upcoming season.

Early Friday, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook stirred the pot with his comments about a forthcoming visit with the New York Jets.

Though we have pertinent contract and injury news to discuss, everyone is waiting to see which team gets Cook to sign on the dotted line.

Other than that, fantasy football managers should pay close attention to a few developments for new starters and play-callers adding new wrinkles to offensive attacks. A veteran wide receiver looks closer to pre-injury form. Plus, a rookie quarterback has a clear shot to claim a starting position before Week 1.

Let's dive into the latest around the league following Friday practices.