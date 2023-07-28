NFL Training Camp 2023: All Eyes on Dalvin Cook Ahead of Weekend Visit with JetsJuly 28, 2023
NFL Training Camp 2023: All Eyes on Dalvin Cook Ahead of Weekend Visit with Jets
While contract-related rumors and injury reports often dominate NFL headlines at this stage of the offseason, coaches and players have dropped hints about roles, workloads and their whereabouts for the upcoming season.
Early Friday, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook stirred the pot with his comments about a forthcoming visit with the New York Jets.
Though we have pertinent contract and injury news to discuss, everyone is waiting to see which team gets Cook to sign on the dotted line.
Other than that, fantasy football managers should pay close attention to a few developments for new starters and play-callers adding new wrinkles to offensive attacks. A veteran wide receiver looks closer to pre-injury form. Plus, a rookie quarterback has a clear shot to claim a starting position before Week 1.
Let's dive into the latest around the league following Friday practices.
Jets Have High Chance of Signing Dalvin Cook, Patriots in the Mix
Dalvin Cook has arrived in New York for a meeting with the Jets, and he made an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football to talk about the process of finding the right spot to start a new career chapter.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cook is in talks with the New England Patriots about setting up a meeting. The NFL insider reported that the Jets and Patriots have "shown steady interest" in the free-agent running back.
If Cook gets a great vibe from the Jets, he may not walk away from their facility without a contract, but it seems as though he'll take his time, which cracks the door open for the Patriots to make an intriguing pitch.
Nonetheless, quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the draw that makes Gang Green a better fit for a running back who not only runs well between the tackles but catches out of the backfield. Cook has 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns in six seasons.
Joe Burrow Will Be Out 'Several Weeks' with Calf Strain
On Thursday, Joe Burrow hobbled and went down (without contact) after scrambling outside the pocket. On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed his star quarterback suffered a calf strain that will keep him out for "several weeks."
When a reporter asked if Burrow's recovery timetable could linger into the regular season, Taylor replied, "Several weeks is several weeks."
Based on Taylor's response, Burrow avoided a season-ending injury, but the Cincinnati Bengals will be without their quarterback for what seems like an indefinite amount of time. They're a little more than six weeks away from their season-opening game against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.
To say the least, Burrow's availability for Week 1 sounds like it's in jeopardy. Moreover, the Bengals will likely take precautions with their franchise player, who's due for a massive contract extension.
If Burrow has to miss a few regular-season games to ensure he's back at 100 percent, the Bengals could still make up ground—even in a tough division—with their Super Bowl-contending roster.
With that said, quarterback Trevor Siemian is a capable backup with 30 career starts.
The Bengals should be smart about Burrow's healing process. In the meantime, they may trust Siemian to move the ball with wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the perimeter. Running back Joe Mixon could see an increased workload on the ground as well.
Steelers Working to Utilize George Pickens in Deep Passing Game
Fantasy football managers should buy stock in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Wide receiver George Pickens teased a little bit of what we could see in the passing attack when asked about his big plays during practices (h/t The Athletic's Mike DeFabo).
"That's more of an explosive hint," Pickens said. "We're gonna probably take more shots this year. Try to mix it up a little bit."
Interestingly, the Steelers tied for 11th in intended air yards per target (average depth of target completed or not) but finished with the fourth-fewest yards after the catch last season.
Based on those two advanced passing statistics, the Steelers took a fair number of shots downfield, but they struggled to extend plays.
For the Steelers to develop their aerial attack, quarterback Kenny Pickett must throw with anticipation to allow his playmakers to catch and run after completions. In conjunction, offensive coordinator Matt Canada's play-calling has to free up pass-catchers in space.
Wideout Diontae Johnson is a reliable receiver and an underrated route-runner, but he has averaged just 10.7 yards per catch in four seasons. Allen Robinson II has averaged fewer than 10.9 yards per reception in the last two years. Tight end Pat Freiermuth averages 10 yards per catch. For comparison, Pickens averaged 15.4 yards per reception as a rookie last season.
The Steelers have a plethora of pass-catchers, but Pickens, who's 6'3", 200 pounds and ran a 4.47 40-yard time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, is best suited to stretch the field. He has tremendous boom potential if Pickett shows improvement in his second year under center. Pickett-to-Pickens for 20-plus yards could be a recurring theme in 2023.
Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner Will Miss the 2023 Season with Torn Quadriceps
While training camp signals the return of NFL media buzz, we also get bad news in terms of injuries.
On Friday, the New Orleans Saints lost Trai Turner for the 2023 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the five-time Pro Bowl guard tore his quadriceps.
New Orleans signed Turner a few days ago to fortify its offensive line. After a six-year stint (2014-19) with the Carolina Panthers, he bounced around the league, suiting up for the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, though he started in at least nine games for each team.
Turner would've been an alternative starting option at right guard over Cesar Ruiz, who's struggled on the interior of the offensive line in three seasons.
This offseason, the Saints have made several moves to elevate an offense that ranked 22nd in scoring and 19th in total yards last season. Most notably, they added quarterback Derek Carr, running back Jamaal Williams, tight end Foster Moreau and rookie third-round running back Kendre Miller.
As a veteran with 118 starts on his pro resume, Turner may have been able to create bigger running lanes for Alvin Kamara, Williams and Miller, and provide solid pass protection for Carr. Now sidelined for his age-30 campaign, Turner's starting days may be behind him.
Alexander Mattison Primed for Heavy Workload
As running back Dalvin Cook enjoys the wining and dining that comes with free agency for top players, his replacement received a public vote of confidence from the coaching staff.
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips told reporters Thursday that he believes Alexander Mattison can handle a three-down role with pass-blocking and pass-catching responsibilities.
"[It's] the consistency of who he is every day, what he's put on tape every opportunity he's gotten: his multifaceted run game, pass protection and then his hands in the pass game — his route-running ability. I think we're going to see a lot of good things, and maybe people didn't realize how good a player Alex Mattison really is."
Minnesota selected Mattison in the third round of the 2019 draft. In four seasons, he has averaged 4.1 yards per carry and hauled in 70 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns.
Fantasy football managers should keep an eye on Mattison in drafts. Based on Phillips' comments, he'll be fielding a ton of volume both as a runner and a pass-catcher.
After releasing Cook, the Vikings haven't signed a notable veteran running back. They also didn't draft a player at the position until the seventh round (DeWayne McBride), which is a good sign for Mattison's outlook in 2023.
No Concerns About Jimmy Garoppolo's Rest Day
Because of Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history and recent foot surgery, he's going to raise eyebrows whenever he's inactive on the sideline.
The Las Vegas Raiders gave Garoppolo a rest day Friday, but it isn't a sign of trouble with his surgically repaired left foot. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders plan to give Garoppolo several off days this summer.
"According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Garoppolo's day off from practice was scheduled ahead of time and one of several the Raiders are preparing to give him over the next few weeks," Bonsignore wrote.
In other words, nothing to see here with Garoppolo.
Before signing him, the Raiders put an addendum in Garoppolo's contract that allows them to cut him without carrying cap charges if he reinjures his left foot. It thus makes sense that the coaching staff won't push him to the max for every practice.
If Garoppolo suffers a setback, the Raiders would have to turn to 37-year-old Brian Hoyer, rookie fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell or perhaps sign free-agent quarterback Carson Wentz, who played under Raiders passing-game coordinator Scott Turner in Washington. They're going to be careful with their new starting quarterback, and rightfully so given those backup options.
Matthew Judon Limited at Practice, Wants a Contract Adjustment
Teams have rewarded players with new deals over the past several days. Meanwhile, notable players around the league like Chris Jones and Nick Bosa haven't reported to training camp amid contract negotiations with their respective teams.
That isn't the case for New England Patriots edge-rusher Matthew Judon even though he's still waiting for a new deal as well.
"Per a source, there were conversations between Judon's camp and the Patriots about his contract back in the spring," Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal wrote. "Obviously, nothing got done. Thus, Judon remains dramatically underpaid."
On Friday, Patriots beat reporters Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talked about Judon's limited work at practice. Perry said the four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher would like his "contract adjusted." (starts at 2:23).
Perry made sure to note that Judon was a little more active for Friday's practice, and this isn't a hold-in situation. But if Judon doesn't get a raise in the coming days, that could change going into August.
Judon has had his two best years with the Patriots, registering 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 sacks last year. He's also recorded 14 tackles for loss in both campaigns.
At $13.6 million per year, Judon ranks 20th among edge-rushers in average annual contract value. He's certainly earned a salary bump as one of the most productive pass-rushers over the last two seasons.
After Friday's practice, Judon talked about getting up to speed with his conditioning, but he declined to answer inquiries about his contract situation.
Anthony Richardson Is Getting 1st-Team Reps with a Chance to Start Week 1
The Carolina Panthers didn't waste any time with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, naming him the starter over Andy Dalton at the beginning of training camp.
The Indianapolis Colts soon may follow suit with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Mike Chappell of FOX59 Sports spotted the No. 4 overall pick taking first-team reps on Friday.
While the Colts likely planned to split starting reps between Gardner Minshew and Richardson, they're giving the latter a legitimate opportunity to win the job. That speaks volume considering how many draft analysts saw the Florida product as a 'project' prospect.
New Colts head coach Shane Steichen worked with Justin Herbert when he broke rookie records and had a hand in developing Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate last season. He clearly knows how to tap into the skill set of an athletic, dynamic signal-caller.
Whether Richardson starts right away or not, he's working with a head coach who has a great track record with young quarterbacks.
For what it's worth, ESPN's Dan Graziano believes Richardson will win the starting job by Week 1.
Odell Beckham Jr. Has No Real Limitations at Practice
We haven't seen Odell Beckham Jr. play in a game since the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. He missed the entire 2022 season to recover from the torn ACL that he suffered during that Super Bowl.
Nearly a year-and-a-half removed from his second ACL tear in three years, Beckham reportedly looks like himself again on the practice field. ESPN's Jamison Hensley saw the 30-year-old wideout dance and sprint full speed at training camp.
On Thursday, Beckham shared an update about his condition.
"I don't know percentages; I just feel good," Beckham said to reporters. "I feel like I'm going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am."
The Baltimore Ravens have revamped their offense, hiring Todd Monken to replace former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. They added Beckham, Nelson Agholor and rookie first-rounder Zay Flowers to the wide receiver corps.
The Ravens may need a lot from Beckham, whom they signed to a one-year, $15 million contract.
Since his 2020 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, Agholor's production has been in sharp decline. Flowers may need an adjustment period as a rookie. The Ravens also placed wideout Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc surgery) on the physically unable to perform list at the beginning of camp.
All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will likely do the heavy lifting in the passing attack, but Beckham should have the chance to show he's still an electric playmaker as a secondary option.
