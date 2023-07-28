MLB Rumors: Reds' Jonathan India Trade 'More Likely' in Offseason Than at Deadline

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly aren't likely to deal second baseman Jonathan India before the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it is "far more likely" the Reds will move India during the offseason since he won't bring the type of return they want or need at the deadline.

Rosenthal noted that trading India for a rental wouldn't make sense, as India is under team control for three more years, nor would trading him for prospects since the Reds already have a stacked pool of prospects.

If the Reds were to trade India, Rosenthal added that they would like to get a controllable starting pitcher in return, but finding that type of offer will be difficult and perhaps even impossible.

The 26-year-old India won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2021, batting .269 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 98 runs scored, 34 doubles and 12 stolen bases, all of which still stand as career highs.

Injuries limited India to 103 games last season, and his numbers suffered, as he hit .249 with 10 homers, 41 RBI, 48 runs, 16 doubles and three steals.

While India has not put up All-Star-caliber numbers this season, he has gotten back closer to his 2021 production and has also managed to stay healthy.

In 102 games, India is slashing .251/.336/.410 with 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 68 runs, 20 doubles and 12 stolen bases.

At 56-48, the Reds are just 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead and they hold the final wild-card spot. A team in their position typically wouldn't be looking to deal a team like India, but the Reds have an embarrassment of riches in terms of young infielders.

Elly De La Cruz has been a rookie sensation, plus Spencer Steer and Matt McLain are producing at a high level. Cincinnati recently called up Christian Encarnacion-Strand as well.

There simply isn't enough room in the lineup for all of the Reds' young stars on a daily basis, although trading India would help alleviate the logjam.

Having a player with some Major League experience like India wouldn't hurt down the stretch, though, especially since the Reds are unexpectedly pushing for a playoff spot.

Waiting until the offseason to shop India would allow Cincinnati to begin the 2024 season with a clean slate in the infield, and also perhaps draw a wider range of offers since teams won't be tethered to where they sit in the standings.